TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 9, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Cloudnium LLC today announced that its Phoenix-area data center at 1005 W Geneva Drive in Tempe is now accepting new colocation deployments, with capacity ranging from single-server placements and locking cabinets to full racks and private caged environments. The facility is positioned for enterprises, hosting providers, infrastructure operators and Neo-Cloud deployments that need flexible space, power and network options in the Phoenix market.



Photo caption: Cloudnium’s Phoenix-area data center in Tempe, Arizona, has rack capacity available for new colocation deployments.

Cloudnium’s Tempe facility includes approximately 15,070 square feet of building space, approximately 12,000 square feet of data center whitespace, about 625 kW of critical power and approximately 1.25 MW of backup-power capability. Customers can start with a small footprint and scale into larger cabinet or private-space configurations as requirements grow.

“Tempe gives us a flexible way to meet customers where they are today and still support where they need to go next,” said Earl Adams, CEO of Cloudnium. “A customer can start with a single server or a full rack, and we can work with them as their power, network and footprint requirements grow. We are excited to bring that flexibility to the Phoenix market.”

RACK-READY COLOCATION AND PRIVATE SPACE

The Tempe site supports 1U, 2U and 4U placements, locking quarter- and half-cabinet options, full racks and private caged deployments. Power can be scoped around the deployment, including higher-power cabinet configurations where appropriate. For larger private-cage opportunities, Cloudnium can plan cabinet, power and network requirements as a coordinated deployment rather than forcing customers into a one-size-fits-all package.

CONNECTIVITY FOR GROWING INFRASTRUCTURE

The facility offers multiple diverse-path providers, DIA options up to 100Gbps and direct connectivity to phoenixNAP. Cloudnium can also work with customers that have carrier-specific, BGP or custom network requirements. The goal is to support both practical near-term deployments and larger infrastructure plans without requiring customers to overbuy on day one.

LIMITED TEMPE LAUNCH OFFERS

For new Tempe customers, Cloudnium is offering limited Early Bird 1U colocation at $29.99 per month, compared with the standard $39 monthly rate, while promotional inventory remains. Standard full-rack deployments, which start at $1,299 per month, are also eligible for the first month free, with standard pricing applying thereafter. Promotional availability is limited.

ABOUT CLOUDNIUM

Cloudnium provides enterprise colocation, data center infrastructure, dedicated servers, VPS and custom hosting solutions across multiple U.S. markets. The company supports customers from single-server deployments through full cabinets, private space and larger infrastructure requirements, with an emphasis on flexible growth, practical deployment planning and direct customer support.

Learn more about Cloudnium’s Phoenix-area colocation options: https://cloudnium.net/colocation/phoenix/

Deployment inquiries: sales@cloudnium.net

MULTIMEDIA

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Photo caption: Cloudnium’s Phoenix-area data center in Tempe, Arizona, has rack capacity available for new colocation deployments.

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Jarrett Vamvakidis

Chief Revenue Officer, Cloudnium LLC

(469) 809-8580

sales@cloudnium.net

News Source: Cloudnium LLC