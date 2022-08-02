SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 2, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Building on the impact and success of 2021 “United Diversity Business Summit,” bringing together a trifecta of leadership and insight, the 2nd annual Summit has announced its distinguished co-chairs: Cameron Robb, Senior Development Consultant at APS; Jackie Johnson, City of Scottsdale Diversity Director; and former Arizona State Representative Art Hamilton. Presented by Thinkzilla Consulting Group and the City of Scottsdale, the Sept. 14 summit will convene diverse business leaders and entrepreneurs from across Arizona to share ideas and innovations.



Image Caption: United Diversity Business Summit.

With this expanded leadership team, the United Diversity Business Summit will spearhead break-out sessions and training workshops covering various topics and industries. With the aim of moving 100 or more companies forward and expanding fast-growing diverse small businesses across the valley.

Cameron Robb’s role at APS, helps bring clean, reliable and affordable energy to more than 2.7 million Arizonans. Further diversity throughout the City of Scottsdale, Jackie Johnson sets the strategic direction for DEI initiatives, integrating diversity with the city’s core mission and values. A 26-year-public servant, Art Hamilton became a state legislator at age 21 and served as minority leader of the Arizona House of Representatives for nearly two decades; he was also the first Black and only Arizonan to be elected to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

The 2022 United Diversity Business Summit will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts Center with a theme of “Enhancing the Entrepreneurial Ecosystem through Diversity, Community and Innovation.” It is free for attendees.

“Creating a sustainable future for everyone in Arizona means that we must offer a path to reliable and affordable energy for everyone,” Robb said. “We believe in leading the way with innovation and supporting everyone in the diverse communities we serve. I am honored to serve as co-chair for the United Diversity Business Summit and help to bring more voices and perspectives to the leader’s table.”

Attendees will learn from more than 25 speakers on innovative approaches and best practices to improve economic diversity outcomes for organizations and entrepreneurs. This year’s summit will host two tracks: Track 1 is designed for public and private companies seeking to increase diversity outcomes and Track 2 incorporates business development programs to attract and grow the minority small business community. Workshop topics will include using disruption to advance business strategy, entrepreneurship 101, supplier diversity, inclusive decision-making, recognizing and overcoming financial challenges, and more.

“As a steady voice for the underrepresented, I appreciate the opportunity to engage greater diversity, equity and inclusion throughout Scottsdale with this summit and all of the incredible initiatives it sparks,” Johnson added. “This year’s event has an extraordinary wealth of talent, insight, and diverse perspectives and expertise.”

Speakers for the 2022 summit include:

David Ortega, Mayor of Scottsdale; Dr. Velma Trayham, CEO of Thinkzilla; Jackie Johnson, Diversity Director for the City of Scottsdale; Rob Millar, Economic Development Director for the City of Scottsdale; Art Hamilton, founder of the Art Hamilton Group; Danny Seiden, President and CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Cloves Campbell, co-publisher of the Arizona Informant; Eric Standifer, President and CEO of Blaylock Van and more to be announced.

Registration is now available at https://uniteddiversitybusinesssummit.com/

About Thinkzilla Consulting Group:

ThinkZILLA is one of the country’s fastest-growing DE&I Consulting, digital engagement, and program management firms. Making brands more relevant, ThinkZILLA builds meaningful connections between brands and consumers. For more information on ThinkZILLA or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://thinkzillaconsulting.com/.

About the City of Scottsdale:

Scottsdale is one of the state’s leading job centers, with a diverse economy built on medical research, high-tech innovation, tourism, and corporate headquarters. Scottsdale is home to nearly 18,000 businesses supplying over 150,000 jobs. The high-tech innovation center SkySong, located just a few miles from Downtown, is designed to help companies grow through a unique partnership with nearby Arizona State University. For more information, visit https://www.choosescottsdale.com/.

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

Nancy Davis

Thinkzilla Consulting Group

info@thinkzillaconsulting.com

Phone Number: 888-509-1145

MULTIMEDIA:

IMAGE Link for Media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-0802-s2p-udb-summit-800×600.jpg

News Source: ThinkZILLA Consulting