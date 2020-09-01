FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Sept. 1, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Buying or selling a home is not easy, even in the best of times, but it’s especially difficult during a global pandemic. In order to mitigate the myriad of risks that come with viewing homes, meeting with clients and in-person closings, Coldwell Banker Elite has launched Home Safe™ Certification.

This is the area’s first COVID-19 safety-specific training and certification for agents who want to learn best practices regarding safe showings by using virtual tools and technology for the safest possible interactions. These agents commit to a Five Point Performance Promise designed to help clients stay safe during this health crisis.

Home Safe™ Certified agents promise to meet five primary performance goals that include Digital Transactions, Safe Showing Practices, Virtual Meetings as well as using safety-conscious industry partners throughout the transaction. Coldwell Banker Elite has always been on the cutting edge of technology and now, more than ever, these tools and resources are necessary to make the real estate transaction as safe as possible.

Executive Vice President, Matthew Rathbun, notes, “Coldwell Banker Elite is meeting the needs of our clients by creating specialized training to keep clients and their families safe during an unprecedented time, where a unique situation has called for an innovative and trained specialist. This program’s advanced training helps our Associates meet and exceed the needs of our clients.”

From paperless transactions to marketing that puts the buyers in the home, Home Safe™ agents are uniquely equipped to handle clients’ needs and concerns and are committed to using the best safety practices known to the industry during this COVID-19 pandemic.

President and CEO, Kevin Breen, is thrilled to be able to offer this heightened level of service and safety noting, “We are committed to making each and every transaction as safe as possible for our clients and our agents. Buyers and sellers using a Coldwell Banker Elite Home Safe Certified agent can be assured that their agent is equipped with the latest technology and is trained in the best real estate practices to get the job done safely in this rapidly changing environment.”

We’re proud to help guide buyers and sellers home safely during this difficult time and we’re committed to doing everything we can to promote healthy practices. To learn more about the Home Safe Program and to find a Certified Agent near you, please visit our website at https://coldwellbankerelite.com/homesafe.

About Coldwell Banker Elite

Coldwell Banker Elite is the #1 Coldwell Banker Affiliate in Virginia with 9 offices around the Northern Virginia region. Family-owned and operated since 1980, Coldwell Banker Elite’s creative marketing, cutting-edge technology and commitment to quality and unmatched service has helped countless families with their real estate needs. Coldwell Banker Elite provides residential, commercial, property management and relocation services. Each Coldwell Banker franchise is independently owned and operated. More information: https://coldwellbankerelite.com/.

Media Contact

Angel Piontek

Vice President of Marketing

Coldwell Banker Elite

angel@cbeva.com

News Source: Coldwell Banker Elite