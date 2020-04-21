MIAMI, Fla., April 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Papa Inc, a Miami-based company that brings college students and older adults together, is providing wellbeing checks for isolated members, in partnership with AvMed.



During the current coronavirus pandemic, state and city governments have ordered social distancing to protect its citizens – especially older adults who may be more susceptible to COVID-19.

The problem with social distancing is the loneliness that comes with it and older adults – the very group we strive to protect – are also the most vulnerable, sometimes needing help shopping, doing household work, and just having someone to talk to.

The students, referred to as Papa Pals, provide companionship, light house chores, transportation, and technology assistance. During the pandemic, the “Pals” are conducting wellbeing checks to enrolled AvMed members, as well as virtual companionship via the telephone. Tasks include ordering groceries and refilling prescriptions, organizing emergency phone numbers, helping seniors register with telehealth programs, and simply lending an ear.

As part of the AvMed and Papa pilot program, Medicare Advantage members were supplied with up to nine hours of Papa Pal services per month.

A recent AARP study found that there is a 26 percent increased risk of early death due to feelings of loneliness and social isolation.

“Loneliness and social isolation have many negative effects on older adults, including issues associated with the lack of transportation,” said Founder and CEO Andrew Parker. “The COVID 19 crisis compounds these effects and our Pals have become a critical resource for members.”

Companies like Papa and AvMed make a difference in helping aging seniors by providing necessary options for them to stay nourished and healthy while maintaining their social distance.

About Papa

Papa – Family On-Demand is a Miami startup that provides assistance and companionship to older adults and families throughout Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Virginia, California, Texas, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, and Kansas. Papa launched their service in January of 2018.

For more information, visit https://www.joinpapa.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/join_papa

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/joinpapa/

About AvMed

AvMed is one of Florida’s oldest and largest not-for-profit health plans, providing Medicare Advantage coverage in Broward and Miami-Dade counties, Individual and Family coverage in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach, and coverage for Employer Groups in more than 30 counties across the state.

