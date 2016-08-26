EASTHAMPTON, Mass., Aug. 26, 2016 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Announcing Colson Gallery at Eastworks and The Griffin Museum at Colson Gallery – opening in September 2016: The Pioneer Valley’s newest dedicated photography gallery and a satellite location for The Griffin Museum of Photography is due to open at Eastworks in Easthampton in Suite 246. There will be a gallery preview all day during the Easthampton Artist Walk on September 10 and a Grand Opening from 5 – 8 p.m. on September 16, 2016.



Rick Colson, President and Director says, “I am honored and humbled to announce the opening of Colson Gallery. Our mission is to educate and inspire communities as a source of contemporary photographic art and information – featuring artists who are known and unknown. We especially appreciate affordable work that serves the public good and represents the finest in sustainable art practices.”

Colson goes on to say, “We are deeply honored to have been selected as the newest satellite gallery for the internationally known Griffin Museum of Photography.”

Paula Tognarelli, Executive Director and Curator of the Griffin Museum of Photography in Winchester, Mass says, “We are delighted to welcome Colson Gallery as the Griffin Museum’s latest satellite gallery, giving us a new presence in Western Mass and The Pioneer Valley.”

Located in a 2nd floor converted loft space in the recently developed Eastworks complex, the gallery has an educational mission as well as bringing the best black-and-white and color photography to the region.

In addition to a full schedule of exhibitions, Colson Gallery, a not-for-profit art space, plans to offer programs to students and the general public in through workshops and individual instruction on Printing Your Own Large Image Reproductions; Photoshop; Color Management; Studio Imaging; Incorporating Writing Into Your Images; and Darkroom Toxicity, Safety and Health, among others.

For more information please contact Rick Colson at Colson Gallery, Eastworks Ste 246, 116 Pleasant Street, Easthampton, MA 01027, call 844-457-8585 or email rick@colsongallery.com.

Visit us online at: http://www.colsongallery.com/.

