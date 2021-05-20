SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 20, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Community Housing Partnership announced today that it has changed its name to HomeRise. More than 30 years ago, the norm for helping someone experiencing homelessness was to put them up in a small, furnished room and hope for the best.

That changed when nonprofit housing developers and homelessness advocates came together and formed Community Housing Partnership. We were founded on the simple yet powerful idea that providing a home combined with support services could provide the stability a person needs to escape homelessness for good. This idea, known as supportive housing, will continue to be at the heart of what HomeRise does.

But it hasn’t always been easy, especially these past few years. The changing economy coupled with competition for housing pushed more people onto the streets. More people felt like things were moving in the wrong direction. Then, the pandemic showed us how many more of our neighbors were already living on the brink. News coverage called our city a failure. The human suffering became too much to bear. And San Francisco began to lose hope.

“HomeRise is our antidote to lost hope. It is the power of a stable home to help a person rise up from their circumstances after life has knocked them down. HomeRise is when everyday San Franciscans rise up and play their part to make a difference,” said Rick Aubry, CEO of HomeRise.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from our past 30 years, it’s that rising up and working together is where hope comes from. At HomeRise, we believe that together, we can change lives and rebuild this city we love.

About HomeRise:

HomeRise is the leading nonprofit in San Francisco helping people experiencing homelessness rise up and transform their lives. Our mission is built on a simple-but-powerful idea: We combine housing with support services, like mental health services and job training, and empower our residents to advocate for local policies that create long-term change. We believe a home has the power to stabilize a person’s life — helping people to improve their health, cook for their family, find a job, begin paying rent, feel a sense of dignity, and contribute to the community.

Together with our supporters, we are changing lives and rebuilding the neighborhoods and city that we love. Each year, HomeRise’s supportive housing transforms the lives of more than 1,900 adults, children, seniors, and veterans who experienced homelessness. The impact is long-lasting: 98% of our past and present residents who experienced homelessness stay housed. To learn how you can rise up and make a difference, visit: https://homerisesf.org/.

News Source: HomeRise