SAN DIEGO, Calif., Oct. 16, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Consumer Advocates for RFCE (Residential Care Facilities for the Elderly) Reform (CARR), a San Diego-based nonprofit, announces it is closing its doors effective October 31, 2020. Founded in 2009, CARR has been California’s only consumer advocacy organization focused exclusively on residential care facilities for the elderly (RCFEs), working to improve the aging experience through advocacy and education.

“On behalf of CARR, I am very grateful for a productive decade of helping families find suitable assisted living facilities for loved ones and advocating for industry accountability and reform across the state,” said Chris Murphy, Executive Director and Co-Founder of CARR. “I would like to thank CARR’s Co-Founder Christina LeBlanc Selder and members of our board of directors for their passion and commitment to our work, as well as the many donors, volunteers, interns, and fellow staff who made important contributions along the way.”

CARR, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was co-founded by Murphy and her colleague Selder after they recognized there was a need for greater transparency and accountability for assisted living services in California. During its 11-plus years of operation, CARR worked toward increasing government oversight, consumer education, research, and advocacy. Over the years, the organization collected and analyzed tens of thousands of public documents on assisted living facilities, providing the foundation for its evidence-based legislative reform proposals.

In 2013, CARR was featured in the San Diego Union-Tribune’s special watchdog series “Deadly Neglect,” which drew attention to the lack of oversight and small fines for serious violations at California assisted living facilities. Later that same year, CARR helped draft AB-1523, sponsored by then state Assemblymember Toni Atkins, which required residential care facilities for the elderly in California to carry liability insurance. And in 2018, CARR played a role in the passing of the “Keep Our Seniors Safe” bill (SB-172), which requires RCFEs that allow firearms to have a secure firearms safe. CARR also performed under contract with the County of San Diego (2014–2019), developing a rating system for RCFEs in the county.

Awards CARR has received include the First Amendment Coalition’s Free Speech and Open Government Award (2014) and the San Diego County Bar Association’s Distinguished Organization of 2019 Award.

With the dissolution of CARR, consumers will have access to CARR’s extensive database of public records on assisted living facilities, which will be housed by Elder Law & Advocacy. Elder Law & Advocacy is a nonprofit organization providing free and low-cost legal services and advocacy for seniors in San Diego and Imperial Counties (seniorlaw-sd.org).

“Elder Law & Advocacy is proud to provide continued access (beginning in early 2021) to this major resource for people researching assisted living facilities for themselves and loved ones,” said Carolyn Reilly, Executive Director of Elder Law & Advocacy. “CARR has been an important partner this past decade in our efforts to serve thousands of San Diego-area seniors each year. Hosting the RCFE database helps further our mission to protect the interests and well-being of seniors.”

About CARR:

Consumer Advocates for RCFE Reform (CARR) is a San Diego-based 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization promoting transparency and accountability for consumers using assisted living services, and specializing in public document research on assisted living facilities and the state’s oversight of the industry.

Learn more at: https://rcfereform.org/

News Source: Consumer Advocates for RCFE Reform