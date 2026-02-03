SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 3, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Coolmuster, a leading data management software and solution provider for over 20 years, today announced a significant update to its flagship software, Coolmuster Android Assistant V6.0.111.



Image caption: Coolmuster Android Assistant V6.0.111 Launched.

This release delivers substantial improvements in data handling, cross-platform compatibility, and connection stability, reinforcing its role as a one-stop PC solution for Android data management, including the ability to transfer contacts from Android to computer, send text messages from PC to other phones, and back up and restore Android data with one click.

“This update directly addresses our users’ need for better organization and reliability,” said a Coolmuster spokesperson. “We’ve made managing Android photos, contacts, and messages on PC more intuitive, simplifying everyday tasks such as transferring text messages from Android to computer, organizing photos into albums, and managing contacts and call history across platforms.”

WHAT’S NEW IN COOLMUSTER ANDROID ASSISTANT V6.0.111?

1. Smarter Photo Management

The new Album-Based Photo Export preserves your phone’s album structure when you transfer photos from Android to computer, making it easier to manage large photo libraries without manual sorting.

2. Professional Contact Sync

Supports full two-way contact sync between Android and Microsoft Outlook, with contact group management via the universal XML format for secure, cross-platform consistency.

3. Enhanced Stability & Connectivity

Improved connection stability ensures reliable Wi-Fi performance for Android data backup and restoration, app installation, and resolving connection issues.

4. Optimized Messaging Experience

The SMS/MMS module now supports large attachments (up to 50MB), improving SMS backup and message transfer from Android to computer with a clearer viewing interface.

ABOUT COOLMUSTER ANDROID ASSISTANT

Coolmuster Android Assistant is an all-in-one desktop solution for Android file transfer and management. It enables users to back up Android to PC, restore, edit, and selectively transfer contacts, messages, photos, and apps. The software is designed with privacy in mind, complies with GDPR and CCPA standards, and stores no user data on external servers.

COMPATIBILITY & PRICING

Supported Systems:

Windows OS: Windows 7 or newer

Mac OS: Mac OS X 10.9 or later

Android: Android 6.0 or later (Android 16 included)

Pricing:

1-Year License: $29.95 for 1 PC

Lifetime License: $39.95 for 1 PC

More plans are available

To celebrate the update and thank its users, Coolmuster is hosting giveaways with free software and 20% discounts on select products. Details are available at Coolmuster Giveaways.

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/3a3m-Q3eLeA?si=09JdtVetgaIVgKVN

ABOUT COOLMUSTER

Coolmuster is a global software developer trusted by over 2 million users in 160+ countries, with a 4.6/5 rating on Trustpilot. The company specializes in creating powerful, user-friendly solutions for Android and iOS data management, office productivity, utilities, and multimedia.

Recognized by leading media outlets, Coolmuster is committed to enhancing the digital experience through reliable technology and exceptional support.

For more information, visit https://www.coolmuster.com/.

News Source: Coolmuster