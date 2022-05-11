CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., May 11, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Coral Springs Medical & Dental, part of the HG Doctors Family, announced today that the City of Coral Springs honored it with a 2022 Business Excellence Award in the “Heart of the Community” category.

The city honored businesses located within the municipal boundaries that represent a commitment to the financial vitality of the city. Businesses were nominated by various members of the community and then the city followed up with nominee interviews to best determine the winners.

“The winning businesses have shown tremendous ingenuity, resilience, devotion to the community, especially given the challenges of the past two years,” said Kristi Bartlett, Director of Economic Development, in a press release.

Winners were selected based on six categories: Company to Watch Award, Legacy Award, Small Business Award (under 49 employees), Large Business Award (over 50 employees), and Heart of the Community Award.

The “Heart of the Community” category recognizes businesses that give back to the community through service and philanthropy and Coral Springs Medical & Dental is doing just that.

The company has been in Coral Springs since January 2021 and has created a space for seniors – not just their patients – where they can take part in wellness classes and workshops, social networking and more. They’re changing the landscape of healthcare and taking an innovative, industry-leading approach.

“This award is really a testament to our staff,” Randy Kirshbaum, COO, Coral Springs Medical & Dental, says. “It gives our healthcare workers, many whom have worked so hard and sacrificed during the COVID-19 pandemic, a chance to be recognized.”

About Coral Springs Medical & Dental:

Coral Springs Medical & Dental is the third location in the HG Doctors family of healthcare practices in South Florida. Its one-stop approach to healthcare services is a driving force behind its expansion. This facility employs 30 medical and dental professionals and offers primary care/family medicine, geriatrics, behavioral health, podiatry, audiology, a senior activity center and dental care – all under one roof.

For more information: https://hgdoctors.com/coral-springs-medical-dental/

About HG Doctors:

Since being founded in 1979 by Dr. Hernando Giraldo, HG Doctors, has provided care to patients in the South Florida area. Its world-class medical and dental centers all offer a unique “one-stop-care” approach. It’s clearly changing the landscape of medical and dental practices. It has two other South Florida facilities in Hallandale Beach (Hallandale Medical Center) and Delray Beach (Delray Medical & Dental).

