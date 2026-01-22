ALAMEDA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The alternative folk-rock duo Cosmic Spin has released “Messenger,” an original song, newly re-mastered on the Pentacle Records label. The track features Bara Waters and Robert Cassard’s lush vocal harmonies, with atmospheric layers of guitars and other effects. “Messenger” is available to stream now on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music and most other popular platforms.



Image caption: “Messenger” by Cosmic Spin – Cover Art.

The lyrics for “Messenger” deliver an inspirational message of hope to counteract today’s challenges: “You are the messenger, carrying this flickering lamp with all the light that’s left of me.”

“’Messenger’ feels right for the times,” said songwriter Robert Cassard. “The words remind us that we are all messengers, hopefully positive ones.”

Upon the initial release of ‘Messenger” in the United Kingdom in 2020, it climbed the iTunes Alternative Folk chart in the UK, eventually reaching #1.

In reviewing “Messenger,” BuzzMusic.com said: “Hitting the charts with the original composition ‘Messenger,’ Cosmic Spin incorporates a texturized groove that opts out of the robotic formula in today’s genres. It’s a buffet that nourishes any ear willing to listen.”

“We were excited by ‘Messenger’s popularity in Britain,” said Bara Waters. “But 2026 feels like the perfect time to remaster the track and release it to radio here in the United States.”

“Messenger” is the follow-up to Cosmic Spin’s 2025 hit single “A Break in the Clouds,” which spent 6 months on the Mediabase Top 40 chart in the USA, including 7 weeks in the Top 40, peaking at #35. The song also spent 2 months on the competitive Hot Adult Contemporary chart, peaking at #29.

Since forming in 2011, Cosmic Spin has performed at a wide variety of venues and events. The duo is known for its creative use of effects and pre-recorded grooves to create the sound of a full band. The goal is to take each audience on a musical journey – a “cosmic spin.”

Cosmic Spin is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and is now booking performances and festivals for 2026 and 2027.

For more information, visit: https://www.cosmic-spin.com/

For fans of: Fleetwood Mac, boygenius, My Morning Jacket.

VIDEO (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kt-n5n5Tl5E&feature=youtu.be

News Source: Cosmic Spin