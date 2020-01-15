BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Beverly Hills California is known for bringing you the absolute best in sports entertainment such as Cricket All Stars and PGA Golf Tournaments. On Saturday, January 11, 2020, the teams of Harvard and Yale hit the ice at Madison Square Garden with “Rivalry On Ice” and Craig Shelly Beverly Hills is the first to bring you the Commemorative Time Pieces from the Legacy Collection commemorating this event.



When Legends collide, history is created, and Craig Shelly Beverly Hills has created a new timeline for this historic event. A New Legacy is born. A New commemorative timepiece of “Rivalry On Ice,” get the Limited Edition Swiss Timepiece gift package with cufflinks and a hand crafted Craig Shelly leather wallet. All this comes with a Lifetime, “Piece Of Mind” Warranty. And for a limited time, you can receive a complimentary 4-day 3-night vacation package to one of over 50 destinations as a special gift from Craig Shelly Beverly Hills all for an introductory offer for $495.

There is a Limited Supply and Terms and Conditions do apply.

Craig Shelly Beverly Hills is proud to bring you top sports entertainment and world class Swiss timepieces. To own one of these limited-edition Swiss Timepieces please visit the Craig Shelly website http://www.CraigShelly.com/rivalry-on-ice

Craig Shelly Beverly Hills is a company that is founded on the most powerful of emotions, “Love.” A company of Social Responsibility, the corporate core belief is, “Purpose Before Profits.” Giving back to the community and supporting some of the most Worth While charitable organizations such as: Shriners Hospitals for Children, Along Comes Hope, Akshaya Patra, Storm Aid and A Soldiers Journey Home. The sale of Every Craig Shelly Timepiece provides food and education for one child for one full year.

