DAYTON, Ohio, March 16, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Creative Extruded Products is excited to announce a new manufacturing partnership with CaliBaja Manufacturing in Mexicali, Mexico.

Initially, the CaliBaja location will produce Creative’s GripFlex® line of direct-fit aftermarket moldings, which are uniquely designed and engineered for OEM vehicle-specific applications.

“As the demand increased for these products, we made the strategic decision to support our global customers by expanding our production capacity and distribution,” said Bill Mills, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Creative Extruded Products.

Through this partnership, Creative Extruded gains a unique advantage to foster a growing customer base in Mexico and extend its reach to additional international business opportunities.

“This new partnership gives us additional capacity for future growth in the Dayton and Tipp City, Ohio areas as well as internationally,” Mills said. “Fortunately, this partnership does not reduce the need for workers at existing facilities. Instead, we anticipate adding several additional jobs and positions in the future.”

About Creative Extruded Products, LLC

A manufacturer of OEM moldings since 1979, Creative Extruded Products has become a leader in auto glass molding systems for both OEM and aftermarket customers.

Creative has grown to be a fully integrated system supplier by offering injection molded products and plastic and EPDM extrusions to meet customer needs.

To learn more about Creative Extruded Products, please visit https://creativeextruded.com/.

About CaliBaja Manufacturing

Located in Mexicali, Mexico, CaliBaja is a contract manufacturer with more than 800 employees and 40 years of comprehensive customer service and outstanding manufacturing capabilities.

CaliBaja Manufacturing’s operations span four separate facilities with a combined footprint of over 200,000 square feet on approximately 17 acres of land.

News Source: Creative Extruded Products