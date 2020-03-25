GREENSBORO, N.C., March 25, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Crumley Roberts is a 30-year-old consumer-based law firm with offices, partnerships and affiliations throughout the United States. Led by President and CEO Chris Roberts, along with a team of Vice Presidents and Attorney Shareholders, the law firm remains committed to STANDING UP for its clients, for its communities and for its employees through legal practice groups and through community and employee programs offered through The Roberts Center for Leadership, Education, Advancement and Development.



In these days of uncertainty, Crumley Roberts remains committed to its core values to Care Like Family, Listen to Learn and Do What’s Right by helping its clients, employees and communities continue moving forward. Utilizing plans developed and put in place by its Executive Team, Crumley Roberts continues its mission of service while protecting its employees and while following guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Regional offices in North Carolina cities Greensboro and Charlotte, in Columbia, South Carolina and in Birmingham, Alabama remain open to serve clients while offering safe meeting areas for the protection of those clients and the protection of members of the Crumley Roberts Family. All other offices will remain open by appointment.

Clients may also choose to meet with their legal team via video conferencing and have an ability to exchange documents and/or information about their case through the Crumley Roberts MyCaseConnection™ Client Portal. Crumley Roberts Representatives remain ready to assist current and potential clients twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. The firm encourages and welcomes calls from all who have questions regarding a current case or who need help in anyway.

“If we cannot help you, we have made a commitment to find someone who can. We are open for business,” said Chris Roberts, President and CEO.

Crumley Roberts and The Roberts Center have also made a commitment to remain engaged in the community during this time of physical distancing by reaching out and offering Facebook Live Sessions. Beginning at 11 a.m. each day and lasting for a period of 15 to 30 minutes, Cory Phillips, Director of The Roberts Center, will offer real-time learning opportunities devoted to non-profit leadership; personal development; strategies to engage from a distance; children’s health, wellness and safety; and scholarship opportunities.

Cory will offer virtual Crumley Roberts Kids Zone experiences and also a behind-the-scenes look at the Crumley Roberts Employee Wellness Program that remains dedicated to the physical, spiritual, emotional, occupational and environmental well-being of each Crumley Roberts employee. Members of the community are invited to like and follow Crumley Roberts on Facebook and Instagram to be a part of these sessions or for more information.

“At Crumley Roberts, we believe these are the days that define who people and frankly who companies really are at their core. These times of uncertainty will pass, but the knowledge of how we acted and reacted as human beings will remain. Take care of yourselves and please take care of each other. We are here for you if you need us and will continue to Stand Up for You so you can Stand Up For Those You Love,” said Kimberly Sanders Roberts, Crumley Roberts Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

Learn more about Crumley Roberts at: https://www.crumleyroberts.com/

Learn more about The Roberts Center at: https://www.crumleyroberts.com/the-roberts-center/

