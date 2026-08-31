MIDDLEBURG, Fla., Aug. 31, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — CS3 Investments has closed on Infinite Clay Town Center, a 300-unit Class A apartment community in the Jacksonville metropolitan area, completing in under 75 days a transaction that typically takes four to six months. The community, acquired as Ascend at Clay Town Center, will operate under the Infinite banner and be managed by CS3 Management.



Photo caption: Aerial view of Infinite Clay Town Center, the 300-unit Class A community CS3 Investments acquired in the Jacksonville, Fla., metro area.

The firm went under contract June 9 and closed August 20 — 72 days, start to finish. The acquisition is CS3’s first investment in Florida and expands its portfolio from 1,957 to 2,257 units. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“First, we give thanks to God — every door on this deal opened at exactly the right time,” said Carlos Salguero, Founder and President of CS3 Investments. “Then our investors, who backed us with conviction and moved fast, and our team, who took a process that routinely runs four to six months and closed it in under 75 days without cutting a single corner. I’ve been in business more than twenty years, and I have never been prouder of a group of people.”



Photo caption: (L-R) Eric Tung, Al Liao and Carlos Salguero, Founder and President of CS3 Investments, at the newly acquired Infinite Clay Town Center in Clay County, Fla.

A SUPPLY-CONSTRAINED MARKET WITH DEMAND ALREADY IN PLACE

Clay County ranks among the most supply-constrained multifamily markets in North Florida, with only four communities delivered since 2020 and limited new supply in the pipeline. Infinite Clay Town Center sits at the center of three demand drivers:

Cecil Commerce Center , 15 minutes away, scaling from roughly 4,500 jobs toward a projected 14,250 at full buildout by 2030, anchored by Amazon, Bridgestone, Wayfair, FedEx and Jinko Solar

, 15 minutes away, scaling from roughly 4,500 jobs toward a projected 14,250 at full buildout by 2030, anchored by Amazon, Bridgestone, Wayfair, FedEx and Jinko Solar Naval Air Station Jacksonville , 20 minutes away, home to more than 20,000 personnel

, 20 minutes away, home to more than 20,000 personnel The $1.2 billion First Coast Expressway, less than a mile away, which completes Jacksonville’s outer beltway by 2030

“We look for markets where the demand is already there and the supply simply hasn’t caught up,” Salguero said. “Clay County is exactly that, and it is why we were willing to move as fast as we did.”



Photo caption: Carlos Salguero, Founder and President of CS3 Investments, at Infinite Clay Town Center following the close of the acquisition.

THE ASSET

Built in 2024, the community spans 29 acres and offers eight floor plans across one-, two- and three-bedroom residences. Amenities include a resort-style saltwater pool, 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, bark park and pet spa. The property was 96% occupied at acquisition.

Infinite Clay Town Center joins a portfolio of Class A assets across Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia. As sponsor, operator and property manager, CS3 acquires cash-flowing assets and drives value through operational execution — a strategy that advances the firm’s roadmap toward $1 billion in assets under management by 2030.

Learn more: cs3investments.com

ABOUT CS3 INVESTMENTS

CS3 Investments acquires and operates institutional-quality multifamily communities in top U.S. markets and provides investment education with the mission of helping investors protect, grow and multiply their capital. The firm manages more than 2,250 units and over $250 million in assets under management. Learn more at https://CS3Investments.com/.

MULTIMEDIA

VIDEO (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dT5iyXilris

Photo link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/26-0831-s2p-ictownctr-300dpi.webp

Photo caption: Aerial view of Infinite Clay Town Center, the 300-unit Class A community CS3 Investments acquired in the Jacksonville, Fla., metro area.

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Vanessa Espinosa

Head of Marketing, CS3 Investments

vespinosa@cs3investments.com

+1 (629) 265-1871

News Source: CS3 Investments