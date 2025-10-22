COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 22, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — CTV Media today announced the launch of ENGAGE 4U, a groundbreaking unified video platform, powered by AI intelligence, designed to revolutionize the way marketers manage and execute linear TV and digital advertising campaigns. ENGAGE 4U eliminates the complexity of multi-platform campaign management, offering a single, intelligent solution to streamline workflows, maximize reach, and deliver risk-free campaign performance.



In today’s fragmented media landscape, marketers face a constant battle of switching between disparate tools, reconciling data, and struggling to achieve a holistic view of campaign performance. ENGAGE 4U is engineered to be the sole command center for modern marketers, bringing all campaign elements under one roof.

“The advertising world is demanding unification, and we are delivering it with ENGAGE 4U,” said Chris Locke, SVP Sales & Operations. “We’ve built a platform that not only integrates linear TV and digital advertising but uses artificial intelligence and cross-screen data to make them smarter together. This is about giving marketers back their time to focus on strategy and growth, confident that their budgets are working harder than ever.”

KEY FEATURES OF THE ENGAGE 4U PLATFORM:

Intelligent Planning and Optimization: At the heart of ENGAGE 4U is its ability to use cross-screen data to maximize reach and cap frequency across all channels. This unified approach ensures that every dollar is spent efficiently, preventing ad fatigue and delivering optimal performance based on real-time insights.

At the heart of ENGAGE 4U is its ability to use across all channels. This unified approach ensures that every dollar is spent efficiently, preventing ad fatigue and delivering optimal performance based on real-time insights. Linear TV: Unprecedented Scale and Precision: Leveraging automated planning, ENGAGE 4U offers marketers access to an unprecedented reach of up to 128 million households . The platform provides flexible targeting with unlimited geography, allowing campaigns to scale from broad national reach down to specific regional, DMA markets or zip codes ensuring targeting scale.

Leveraging automated planning, ENGAGE 4U offers marketers access to an unprecedented reach of up to . The platform provides flexible targeting with unlimited geography, allowing campaigns to scale from broad national reach down to specific regional, DMA markets or zip codes ensuring targeting scale. Digital: Smarter, Risk-Free Campaigns: The digital component of ENGAGE 4U is built on intelligence and flexibility: Smarter Retargeting: Utilizes advanced ACR (Automatic Content Recognition) data to retarget unique viewers, ensuring effective audience expansion. Flexible Premium CTV/OTT: Enables seamless planning across top-tier platforms including Hulu, Peacock, and YouTube TV, tapping into premium content environments. Risk-Free CPA Model: Campaigns are virtually risk-free with a Cost Per Acquisition (CPA) model, ensuring marketers only pay for actualized KPIs.

The digital component of ENGAGE 4U is built on intelligence and flexibility: A Single Dashboard for Complete Control: The platform allows marketers to manage all campaign elements—proposals, pacing, and invoicing—from one central dashboard. Soon the ability to build ads and pixels will be available within the platform.

ENGAGE 4U is poised to transform the industry by delivering the simplicity, intelligence, and unified control that modern marketers require. The platform launched on October 16, 2025.

For more information: https://www.ctvmedia.com/engage4u

About CTV Media:

CTV Media is a premier advertising partner specializing in Over-the-Top (OTT), Connected TV (CTV), and traditional TV advertising. With over four decades of experience, our mission is to move brands upward. In the Ad Tech space, we leverage advanced analytics, including access to over 60,000 audience segments and cross-screen precision, alongside innovative tools like CTV.AI, to pioneer strategic, outcome-based, and fraud-free campaigns in the evolving media landscape. Learn more at: https://www.ctvmedia.com/.

Contact: Chris Locke, SVP Sales & Operations, clocke@ctvmedia.com 614.848.5800

