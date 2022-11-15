LOS ANGELES, Calif. and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 15, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Church of Scientology Denmark was packed with visitors wishing to learn more about the Scientology religion at the annual “Kulturnatten.”



PHOTO CAPTION: The Church of Scientology Denmark, a beautiful church in the heart of Copenhagen, toured hundreds of guests on Culture Night.

Culture Night in Copenhagen is a unique festival where the Church of Scientology of Denmark is among the more than 250 museums, theatres, libraries, churches, ministries and parks throughout the city that welcome the public to experience the many aspects of the city’s cultural life. In fact, it is one of Copenhagen’s most well-attended cultural events in a city renowned for its creativity, craftsmanship and culture.

Scientology staff and volunteers toured hundreds of visitors who stopped by to find out more about the world’s youngest major religion. And they were not disappointed.

In launching the Scientology television network in 2018, Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige said, “There’s a lot of talk about us. And we get it. People are curious. Well, we want to answer your questions, because, frankly, whatever you’ve heard, if you haven’t heard it from us, I can assure you, we are not what you expect,” a statement confirmed over and over again that October night.

Visitors were encouraged to ask questions, which were answered by the tour guides and the video presentations in the Scientology Information Center just off the entrance to the Church.

It was as much fun for the hosts as for those touring.

“I must have toured 100 people,” said one of the volunteers, “and they all asked relevant and interested questions.” Comments like “I would really like to know what Scientology actually is,” were frequent.

One of the most popular features was the video display on the life and work of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. Another was the demonstration of the E-meter, a device used by a Scientology minister or a Scientology minister-in-training to help the individual locate and confront areas of spiritual upset. People lined up for a demonstration of how the meter worked and were often amazed at how accurately it pinpointed areas that were troubling them in life.

The Church of Scientology Denmark opened its doors in 2017, when Mr. Miscavige dedicated the building in the heart of the city.

Those who missed visiting on Culture Night are invited to drop by any time at Nytorv 11. Or watch an episode of Destination Scientology about the Church of Scientology Denmark.

This Church, like all Scientology Churches, is open every day of the year. And all are welcome to stop in for a tour of the Scientology Information Center, to ask questions, or for a free personality test or an introductory film or course.

The Church of Scientology Denmark is designed to provide ideal facilities for Scientologists on their ascent to higher states of spiritual freedom and to serve as a home for the entire community — a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

