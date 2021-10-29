POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Current Builders ( https://www.currentbuilders.com/ ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Tara Philipp as the firm’s new Director of Human Resources. Philipp is a seasoned veteran with over a decade of relevant experience in the construction industry, specializing in human resource management and direction. The award-winning general contractor has multiple projects on both coasts of Florida, with offices in Pompano Beach and Sarasota.

“We are delighted to add Tara to our team,” said Michael C. Taylor, CEO. “With the demand for multifamily housing and mixed-used projects rapidly increasing throughout Florida, it is more important than ever to retain and attract the best employees. Having a strong human resources department is critical to achieving that goal.”

A graduate of Florida Atlantic University, Philipp has a Bachelor of Science in Health Administration. Her responsibilities at Current Builders include talent planning, employee engagement and HR related compliance and employee benefits. In December 2021, she will sit for the Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) exam.

“Current Builders is one of the most prominent construction firms in the state, and I look forward to expanding our team with additional dedicated construction professionals,” said Philipp, who will be attending career fairs and professional development associations to meet prospective new employees.

Current Builders is an award-winning general contractor, established in 1972 with average annual revenues of $250 million. Current Builders specializes in multi-family residential projects, retail facilities, office/warehouse buildings, commercial distribution facilities, parking garages, interior build-outs, interior and exterior renovations, all included as turnkey projects inclusive of the construction of the buildings and related site work.

