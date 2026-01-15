SEATTLE, Wash., Jan. 15, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Third Sector Intelligence (3Si) today highlighted its Child Universal Success Platform (CUSP) Risk & Audit Analytics solution, a purpose-built tool that helps state agencies spot risks faster, audit smarter, and strengthen program integrity and provider support across publicly funded early childhood programs. Released in 2024, the solution has become increasingly relevant as states refine their early childhood systems and look for practical ways to use data for oversight, planning, and continuous quality improvement.



State program leaders, audit teams, and analysts often spend too much time chasing scattered clues across multiple systems instead of clearly seeing which providers present the highest compliance risk. CUSP Risk & Audit Analytics consolidates fragmented data into a single, interactive risk dashboard, applying standardized scoring to every provider across critical compliance scenarios so teams can see the full landscape at a glance and then drill down to individual providers when needed.

“States are being asked to do more with the same teams: manage risk, support providers, and show that public dollars are used wisely,” said Will McCoy, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Third Sector Intelligence (3Si). “With CUSP Risk & Audit Analytics, agencies can spot risks faster and audit smarter by replacing scattered clues and gut feelings with a single, defensible view of provider risk.”

With weekly, monthly, and annual views, the dashboard surfaces short-term spikes in risk while preserving long-term trends, helping teams distinguish between one-off anomalies and persistent patterns. Provider-level drilldowns show exactly what is driving each risk score—such as a surge in attendance spikes or payment anomalies—while embedded definitions and expanded provider attributes, including ages served, explain each metric at the point of review.

Objective, data-driven risk scores allow agencies to prioritize and defend audit selection, moving away from decisions based solely on complaints, history, or “gut feel.” Historical tracking and exportable evidence support transparent, defensible audit trails and post-action rationale, making it easier to demonstrate fairness and consistency in oversight.

Rich filtering options—by program, facility type, licensed capacity, location, risk tier, and more—help teams focus enforcement and technical assistance where it will have the most impact for children and families. Automated scoring, regular data refreshes, and downloadable datasets reduce manual work and free staff to concentrate on higher-value activities such as provider support, policy refinement, and strategic planning.

Because scoring logic, scenario definitions, and dashboard views can be aligned to each state’s data availability and audit policies, Risk & Audit Analytics fits within existing governance structures and does not prescribe a particular policy. The solution is designed to strengthen operational capacity and program integrity in a neutral, transparent way, regardless of how states structure or fund their early childhood systems.



“As states invest in stronger data systems and more coordinated early childhood infrastructure, they need tools that translate data into everyday oversight decisions,” McCoy added. “Risk & Audit Analytics helps agencies work smarter—elevating program integrity while supporting providers and, ultimately, the children and families they serve.”

About Third Sector Intelligence

Third Sector Intelligence (3Si) partners with state agencies to deliver integrated data platforms and analytics solutions that improve the effectiveness, accessibility and sustainability of early childhood systems. By bringing together information from across programs and turning it into context-rich, operational insights, 3Si helps public-sector teams manage risk, support providers, and strengthen outcomes for children and families.

