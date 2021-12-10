AUBURN, Wash., Dec. 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Technical Cable Applications (TCA) is a custom cable manufacturer based out of Auburn, Washington, serving companies nationwide. Without a doubt, this eager and innovative company has grown leaps and bounds over the course of the pandemic, with no slowing down in sight. Pedal to the metal, these out-of-the-box thinkers are excited to be able to take on more business.

With an increase in demand for wire harnesses and custom cable assemblies across the country, the owners of Technical Cable Applications, Dale and son, Dustin, discovered an opportunity to expand their warehouse. This additional space for technicians to build cables will not only allow the company to grow at an exponential rate, but will also provide more job opportunities for engineers and technicians.

The team at Technical Cable makes it a priority to provide unparalleled service to their clients, no matter what size. They see opportunities in small businesses and start-ups, while other major manufacturers won’t give smaller companies the time of day. This additional space for cable assemblies and storage will give TCA even more bandwidth to find electronic solutions to all kinds of companies across the country.

It’s no secret that TCA is taking the world of cable manufacturing by storm. This 50% increase in space will be a valuable addition to TCA’s current clients, and the opportunities they’ll have in the future.

Learn more: https://www.technicalcable.com/

News Source: Technical Cable Applications Inc.