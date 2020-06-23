AURORA, Colo., June 23, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Marie Green, founder Inspired Prose Printables, saw a need and filled it. She used her graphic design skills to create a business that helps busy parents wrangle schedules through simple drag and drop features that are actually fun for kids to follow.



These fun and attractive printable routine charts will actually inspire kids to stick to their schedules – and that’s a chore in itself.

“Many existing chore chart templates have limited customization and lack interesting visuals. Young children respond well to imagery; it’s how they learn,” Green says. “Inspired Prose Printable routine charts implement that same principle of visual learning.”

One busy mom said, “We’ve been using this with our four-year-old for about six weeks and he really enjoys ‘reading’ the chart himself. We laminated it, so he can use dry-erase markers to check off the boxes every morning and night. He feels so proud of himself when he completes his list. The customization capabilities of the file were really helpful too.”

These editable routine chart templates can help with everything from bedtime routines to morning activities, and updates can be made with just a few clicks of the mouse. Parents can quickly add or remove tasks, change graphics and there’s no need to download any software to make modifications happen. Inspired Prose Printables gives moms and dads access to a free drag and drop online editor.

“My overall mission is to give parents the tools they need to create playful designs that inspire positive action,” Green says. “These charts help kids and parents to build healthy habits and skills, together.”

These daily routine charts for kids not only help parents, but also help kids to develop a sense of autonomy. They allow kids to see what’s expected of them which contributes to smoother days.

So, morning meltdowns and bedtime battles will soon be a thing of the past with customizable chore charts from Inspired Prose Printables.

