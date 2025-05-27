PHOENIX, Ariz., May 27, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Michael McCarney, the visionary behind the renowned clothing brand CutJagged, is making waves in the fashion industry with his bold return. Formerly known as DripChromeBoutique, the brand has undergone a significant transformation, rebranding to CutJagged in August 2024. This change marks a new chapter for McCarney, who started his journey in fashion at the tender age of 16.



Image caption: CutJagged Release Promo Poster.

McCarney’s early ventures into fashion saw him creating bootleg clothing for notable public figures, including TikTok star @Avani, social media sensation @TrishaPaytas, and recording artist @RicoNasty. These experiences laid the foundation for his unique approach to fashion, blending creativity with a keen understanding of contemporary trends.

With CutJagged, McCarney is committed to delivering originality and authenticity, setting the brand apart in a crowded market. His vision is to create apparel that resonates with a diverse audience, reflecting both individuality and style. The brand’s presence on Instagram, under the handle @cutjagged, showcases a vibrant portfolio that captures the essence of McCarney’s creative journey.

“I’m thrilled to reintroduce CutJagged to the world, focusing on originality and authenticity,” says Michael McCarney, CEO of CutJagged. “This is more than just a brand; it’s a movement that celebrates individuality and creativity.”

As CutJagged embarks on this exciting new phase, McCarney is eager to collaborate with industry leaders and fashion enthusiasts alike. His passion for innovation and dedication to quality are evident in every piece, promising a fresh perspective in the world of fashion.

CutJagged’s evolution from DripChromeBoutique to its current incarnation is a testament to McCarney’s growth as a designer and entrepreneur. With a focus on creating meaningful connections through fashion, CutJagged is poised to make a lasting impact on the industry.

https://www.cutjagged.com/

https://www.instagram.com/cutjagged

