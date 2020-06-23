HALF MOON BAY, Calif., June 23, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Treadstone 71, the leading pure-play cyber intelligence and counterintelligence firm announced the release of a new subscription model. The new model not only includes online, in-depth, standard-based intelligence training, but offers access to CyberIntellipedia and up to four weeks of consulting time.



The two-year subscription trains your staff, drives education across internal boundaries, gives access to years of cyber intelligence program information while providing four weeks access to Treadstone 71 expertise.

“We supplement our training with proven strategies, processes, procedures, and methods through our online knowledgebase wiki,” stated Jeff Bardin, Chief Intelligence Officer for Treadstone 71. “Organizations need more than a training class to mature their cyber and threat intelligence programs. Our new subscription model gives organizations the keys to the kingdom to build their own teams efficiently and quickly.”

Based on terms and conditions, the program can include unlimited online training for employees for two years. Online courses and webinars available are:

Analytic Writing

Adversary Targeting

Collection Management

Collection Manager’s Course

Cyber CounterIntelligence Tradecraft – Certified Threat CounterIntelligence Analyst

Cyber Intelligence Tradecraft – Certified Threat Intelligence Analyst

Intelligence for the C-Suite

Intelligence Requirements

Open Source Intelligence

Stakeholder Management

STEMPLES Plus – Indicators of Change

Strategic Intelligence Analysis, Forecasting, Estimative and Warning Intelligence

Structured Analytic Techniques

The training is directly supported with artifacts from CyberIntellipedia

The subscription model has a few levels from unlimited training courses, download and licensing of CyberIntellipedia and four weeks consulting over two years, designed to fit your budget and timeline. Treadstone 71’s efforts to educate staff targets not only intelligence professionals, but incident responders, SOC personnel, information security staff, risk, governance, and audit staff as well as competitive and physical intel and security groups.

“When you have the training, are given a knowledgebase of targeted artifacts, and have direct access to the source for four weeks, you have everything you need to rapidly build your cyber and threat intelligence program,” continued Bardin.

The program includes:

Any-time access for two years.

Developed and delivered by Intelligence Community professionals.

Instructor office hours, access via Slack, questions via online comments, direct access to secure methods of communication to the instructor.

Two-year unlimited number of students’ access to all Treadstone 71 online courses.

Students also receive course books via the Kindle App (for courses with books), two-year VPN access, two-year access to Hunchly, and lifetime access to Start.me and the Hemingway Editor.

About Treadstone 71:

Treadstone 71’s Certified Threat Intelligence and CounterIntelligence Analyst training are the gold standard in the industry today derived from both academia, the intelligence community, and from Treadstone 71’s experience in building cyber and threat intelligence programs at Fortune 500 organizations worldwide. Treadstone 71 offers training, consulting, CyberIntellipedia (knowledgebase wiki), Conscientia (cyber intelligence lifecycle management), and intelligence team program builds and assessments.

