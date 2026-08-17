SHERIDAN, Wyo., Aug. 17, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — CyberVent, a global brand in premium air purification and modern fresh air systems, continues to strengthen its position with the CyberVent Central Fresh Air System — a solution purpose-built for villas and high-end apartment developments currently under construction, delivering clean, oxygen-rich air throughout the entire living space.



Image caption: The CyberVent system delivers clean, fresh, oxygen-rich air to living spaces of up to 200 square meters.

ABOUT CYBERVENT

Developed through R&D in the United States, CyberVent was built on a mission to set a new standard for indoor air quality in modern living spaces. In a world where people spend the majority of their time indoors, clean air is no longer a luxury but an essential factor for health, comfort and sustainable quality of life. Guided by this philosophy, CyberVent has developed, and continues to develop, solutions that combine air filtration technology, fresh air supply and refined design, suited to homes, apartments, villas, offices, hotels, schools and premium commercial spaces.

With a global growth vision, CyberVent is present in a number of developed markets, including G7 countries and the European Union, while continuing to expand its distribution network across Asia through partners in China, Vietnam and Thailand.

A CENTRALIZED FRESH AIR SOLUTION FOR BUILDINGS UNDER CONSTRUCTION

The CyberVent system is designed for integrated installation during the construction phase itself, making it well suited to villas and high-end apartment developments that are currently being built. Each CyberVent unit can supply clean fresh air to up to 5 rooms across 3 consecutive floors, covering a total area of approximately 200 square meters.

At the core of the system is its two-way, heat-recovery ventilation mechanism: on one side, it draws oxygen-rich fresh air in from outdoors; on the other, it simultaneously extracts polluted air and odors from inside the home to the outside. As a result, living spaces maintain a continuous supply of clean air without the need to keep windows open.

A FULLY INTEGRATED SYSTEM, UNIQUE IN THE MARKET, BUILT FROM SIX COMPONENTS

CyberVent is presented as the only fully integrated fresh air supply system of its kind currently on the market, composed of six components.

The mixed air filter is where incoming outdoor air is cleaned of dust before entering the home. It contains three filtration layers: a washable stainless-steel pre-filter, a mid-grade F7 filter, and a HEPA H13 filter.

The heat exchange unit receives the filtered air and rebalances its temperature before it enters the home, reducing the indoor-outdoor temperature gap and thereby easing the load on air-conditioning systems and helping save electricity. The two heat-exchange cores inside the unit are made from a high-polymer plastic material, are washable and never need replacement, and achieve a heat-exchange efficiency of up to 86%. For example, on a hot day when the outdoor temperature is 35°C and the indoor temperature is 25°C, air passing through the heat exchange unit enters the home at approximately 27°C.

The electronic air distribution unit intelligently distributes fresh air to individual rooms through a network of 16 ducts — 8 supply ducts and 8 exhaust ducts. Airflow can be adjusted independently for each room, so that only rooms in use need to be activated — a feature CyberVent states no other brand on the market currently offers. All three of the components above are installed within the ceiling, preserving the aesthetics of the living space.

The fragrance air vent is fitted with a magnetic perfume tray, keeping rooms continuously and naturally scented.

The Bluetooth sensor is ready to use as soon as it is plugged in, measuring air quality indicators including dust concentration, temperature and humidity.

The touchscreen control panel connects to the sensor via Bluetooth, allowing users to adjust operating modes — one-way, two-way, circulation and rapid — as well as monitor filter lifespan and other parameters.

REAL-WORLD PERFORMANCE

According to CyberVent, the system filters out nearly all ultrafine PM 0.3 dust particles at the outlet vents, while maintaining indoor CO2 concentration at an ideal level of below 1,000 ppm — helping create a clean living environment that supports the respiratory health of every household member.

LOOKING AHEAD

CyberVent positions itself as more than an air purification brand — it represents a more proactive way of living, one in which people can control, improve and enjoy the air quality of every space around them. By combining filtration technology, fresh air solutions and intelligent design, CyberVent continues working toward creating cleaner, more comfortable and more livable spaces every day, around the world.

Learn more at: https://cybervent.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT

CYBERVENT INC 30 N Gould St Ste R, Sheridan, WY 82801 Phone: 0364 308 681 Email: mkt.cybervent@gmail.com

LOGO link for media: https://cybervent.com/wp-content/uploads/logo-gradient.png

News Source: CyberVent Inc.