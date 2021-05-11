POMPANO BEACH, Fla., May 11, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Broward Children’s Center (BCC) (https://bcckids.org), the largest non-profit organization in Pompano Beach, announces the official opening of Daisy Village (http://www.daisyvillage.org), coinciding with a series of events in celebration of its “50 Years of Caring for Children with Special Needs.”

Daisy Village at BCC is an integrated facility providing wraparound educational, therapy, advocacy, and wellness services to local families that have children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Down’s Syndrome, or other developmental disabilities. The center offers live, in-person behavior, occupational, physical, and speech therapy, as well as teletherapy options during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency.

PROGRAMS AND SERVICES INCLUDE:

– Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Intensive Kindergarten Program.

– Individual and Personalized Outpatient Therapy including ABA, OT, PT and ST.

– Music Therapy: Individuals and Small Groups.

– Therapy Groups: Children ages 2-14.

– Bi-Monthly Wellness Programs: For Families and Caregivers.

– The Spider Cage: State-of-the-Art treatment approach supporting the development of children with physical disabilities.

Thanks to the generous support of donors and organizations, including the Taft Foundation and Children’s Services Council (CSC), Daisy Village at BCC is able to strive to give access to high-quality therapy support to all families in need. Daisy Village’s programming is expanding this summer to include low-cost therapeutic groups offered to children with special needs or developmental concerns. These groups will enrich social skill development, language and motor learning, and self-regulation skills.

Offerings will include Legos and Lunch, Messy Art, Stay and Play, Let’s Go Drumming, a choir and music lessons. Daisy Village will also be starting a Mommy and Me music group for young children led by a board-certified music therapist. For more information, interested families can email daisyvillage@bcckids.org or call/text (954) 504-5610.

According to the US Census Bureau, over 1 in 5 individuals in Broward County are diagnosed with some sort of disability. Many families struggle with finding the appropriate care for their children. Often times, even when that care can be found, the families are left with the massive coordination task of juggling appointments at many different centers. Daisy Village at BCC was created to offer comprehensive care under one roof.

“Success comes in the ability to recognize new and better ways to serve,” stated Marjorie Evans, CEO and Founder. “We’re always looking for ways to improve the service we provide to the community that lives with special needs,” she added.

Due to COVID restrictions, one-on-one tours by appointment are open for the community and the media on the second Thursdays of May and June 2021. Our center is following strict CDC health guidelines.

About Broward Children’s Center (BCC)

Since 1971, Broward Children’s Center (BCC), located in Pompano Beach, Florida, has been providing medical, educational, therapeutic, recreational, daily living, and advocacy services through our network of care to infants, children, and young adults with special health care needs. As a private, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, our mission is to respond to the unique needs of every child through programs that promote privacy, respect, independence, dignity, and engagement.

By listening to and learning from the children and families we serve, we have grown from a single-program establishment to one that serves over 1,200 individuals each year. Known for providing a wide range of services (residential, rehabilitative, educational, behavioral, medical, nursing, technological, psychological, transportation) to children with complex medical issues and other special needs, as well as to their families, Broward Children’s Center is celebrating 50 Years of Smiles with several events.

Broward Children’s Center, 200 SE 19th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL 33060, 954.946.7503. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.

About Daisy Village

Daisy Village is an integrated facility providing a full range of services to children with disabilities. We provide an outpatient center that is both comprehensive and proactive, addressing the needs of the children and their families. Our mission is to promote healthy behaviors, wellness, and life-fulfilling activities in the special needs community. Daisy Village at Broward Children’s Center is fully committed to making therapy and enrichment activities accessible to all children in the BCC community.

For in-kind donations information, please email daisyvillage@bcckids.org OR visit http://www.bcckids.org/donate.

