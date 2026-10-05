JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct., 5, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter), an innovative leader in home lending technology, today announced an integration with Mezzo, creator of the mortgage industry’s first one-to-many operating architecture for third-party services. Available through Dark Matter’s Exchange℠ Partner Marketplace, the integration gives lenders using the Empower® Loan Origination Solution a single gateway and workflow across multiple verification providers, with standardized reporting and without the cost and timeline of individual vendor integrations.



Image caption: Dark Matter Technologies and Mezzo bring one-to-many verification orchestration to lenders.

Historically, each additional verification vendor has meant another integration, another workflow and fragmented reporting. The integration removes that trade-off. Lenders using Empower can turn on a new provider already integrated with Mezzo with the flip of a switch, with no integration expense or development timeline.

Within Empower, lenders use Mezzo’s VoX (Verification of Everything) orchestration gateway to build an unlimited number of verification waterfalls tailored to their strategy. Loan attributes determine the path, and each provider’s response determines whether the waterfall continues or stops. That replaces a process that is manual today, in which a processor orders from one vendor and, when no result comes back, logs into the next. VoX also catches duplicate orders before they become duplicate fees and returns results in one normalized format.

Every VoX transaction generates an immutable trace log showing which providers were queried, in what order and what each returned. That audit trail gives lenders a clear view of vendor performance to inform future routing and vendor decisions. “Lenders have always known that optimizing their vendor mix could improve margins and reduce turn times,” said Vikas Rao, CEO of Dark Matter Technologies. “The problem has been the cost and friction of doing it. The integration between Dark Matter and Mezzo solves that by bringing vendor-neutral orchestration directly into Empower, giving our clients the control and visibility to act on what they already know.”

“The value of vendor choice is only realized when lenders can execute on it efficiently,” said Jina Choi, AMP, president of Mezzo.” Mezzo removes the integration barrier, automates the waterfall and gives lenders a single source of truth for vendor performance, with measurable ROI in as little as 30 days. Through this integration with Empower, that capability is now available to some of the industry’s most sophisticated lenders.”

The integration will debut at the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Annual Convention and Expo, October 11–14 in Chicago, and will be available to Dark Matter clients following the event. Clients should contact their account manager for more information.

ABOUT DARK MATTER TECHNOLOGIES:

Dark Matter Technologies is the trusted innovation partner that empowers home lending. As the home of the Empower loan origination solution with its integrated point-of-sale, intelligence suite and partner marketplace, Dark Matter moves enterprise lenders and servicers from doing to reviewing with its unified data model and exception-based processing. For more information, visit https://dmatter.com .

ABOUT MEZZO:

Mezzo builds the operational layer that unifies and standardizes a lender’s fragmented third-party services ecosystem. Accessible through the LOS, AI-native technology executes a lender’s own rules and strategy through dynamic waterfalls, appends verified data and triggers cross-service actions in real time to fine-tune cost and performance across verifications, credit, fees and automated underwriting technology, including Desktop Underwriter® and Loan Product Advisor®. Every run is transparent and self-optimizing, providing a complete audit trail of every decision while continuously improving execution and reporting ROI on every loan.

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Elizabeth Schroeder

Depth for Dark Matter Technologies

209-774-6555

elizabeth@depthpr.com

News Source: Dark Matter Technologies