VANCOUVER, B.C., Sept. 28, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda produce the highest quality coffee in the world, according to data from 1,229 professional tastings analyzed by Bean Poet to mark International Coffee Day (Oct. 1, 2020).



The data visualization shows grades for each of these coffees harvested from around the world between 2010 and 2018 and rated by professionals certified through the Coffee Quality Institute’s rigorous training program.

Coffees from Ethiopia fall higher on the scale than those from any other country.

An interactive version of the graph at beanpoet.com allows users to click on the dots for more information about each individual coffee tested: https://www.beanpoet.com/best-coffee-country/

Birthplace of coffee still No. 1

Consumers looking for the best possible coffee should consider beans with African origins on their next trip to the local roaster.

“Coffee came out of Africa centuries ago, and even today the trained tastebuds of experts can recognize quality from the continent where it all began,” said Erik Rolfsen, editor of Bean Poet. “The top three African countries combined export less than one-third of Brazil’s output, but these are beans you’re sure to find in the connoisseur’s cupboard.”

The top countries from each of the world’s other major coffee-growing regions were, in order:

South America: Colombia

Central America: El Salvador

Southeast Asia: Thailand

North America: U.S.

Asia: Taiwan

Data for the analysis came from records kept by the Coffee Quality Institute that are publicly available online.

About International Coffee Day

International Coffee Day on Oct. 1 is a celebration of coffee and all the people around the world who work hard to bring it to us, including farmers, roasters, baristas and coffee shop owners. It was launched in Milan, Italy, in 2015 by the International Coffee Organization and is now in its sixth year. Learn more: http://www.ico.org/.

About Bean Poet

Bean Poet is a site that aims to help people make and enjoy better coffee. You won’t find any coffee snobs at Bean Poet, but if you want to become one, it isn’t a bad place to start. Learn more at: https://www.beanpoet.com/

*Image caption: Data Visualization of coffee ratings by country.

