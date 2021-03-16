NEW YORK, N.Y., March 16, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DataNumen, the software company specializing in professional data recovery programs, announces the release of DataNumen Access Repair, version 3.8. It is a highly effective MDB and ACCDB database recovery tool, which has been localized into nine European and Asian languages.

Microsoft Access is a widely used relational database management system. It stores data in MDB and ACCDB formats for analysis, reporting, or reference. MS Access offers vast opportunities even to users without coding skills: it is possible to create applications using only the graphical user interface. That is why small and medium-sized businesses, as well as power users all over the world, utilize Access for work and personal purposes.

But what if Access database files get damaged or corrupt? MDB and ACCDB files are prone to corruption caused by hardware problems, viruses, power outages, and a variety of other reasons. Of course, regular backups should be made, but this rule is overlooked much too often. The built-in repair function of MS Access has very limited capabilities, so a powerful Access recovery program will be extremely useful in this situation — for example, DataNumen Access Repair.

This solution is known for its high recovery rate: according to comparative tests, DataNumen Access Repair restores 93.3% of MDB and ACCDB data on average, while its competitors fall far behind with their 10-12% rate. Moreover, DataNumen Access Repair supports all formats from Access 95 to 2019 and Access for Office 365 databases, therefore it will successfully repair any inaccessible MDB or ACCDB file regardless of the Access version.

The newly released DataNumen Access Repair 3.8 has the same simple interface as the previous ones, but it is now multi-lingual to help users overcome the language barrier. The interface is available in Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Japanese, Korean, and Simplified Chinese.

DataNumen Access Repair at a Glance:

– Supports MS Access 95 to 2019 and Access for Office 365 databases;

– Performs exhaustive recovery of Access data: structures and records of the tables (deleted ones as well), MEMO and OLE fields, indexes and autonumber fields, relations and queries;

– Retrieves data from encrypted Access databases without a password;

– Recovers Access files on corrupted disks and other media;

– Supports for batch recovery;

– Offers intuitive multi-lingual interface.

Learn more about DataNumen Access Repair at: https://www.datanumen.com/access-repair/

Pricing and Availability

DataNumen Access Repair 3.8 is compatible with Windows 95/98/ME/NT/2000/XP, Vista/7/8/8.1/10 or Windows Server 2003/2008/2012/2016/2019. The free demo version is available for evaluation, the license cost starts from 29.95 USD.

About DataNumen

Founded in 2001, DataNumen is the developer and vendor of professional data recovery software. The product line of the company includes recovery solutions for Outlook, Word, Excel, PDF, as well as backup software and database recovery tools. Hundreds of top companies all over the world choose DataNumen products: IBM, Intel, AT&T, Microsoft, General Electric, Xerox, and Oracle among them.

For more information about the company and its products, please visit https://www.datanumen.com/.

Links:

Company website: https://www.datanumen.com/

Product page: https://www.datanumen.com/access-repair/

Video: https://youtu.be/hXWSGi2folE

Comparison: https://www.datanumen.com/access-repair-compare/

Download: https://www.datanumen.com/access-repair/daccr.exe

