NEW YORK, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DataNumen company has released the new version of DataNumen Access Repair, an intuitive and efficient tool for MDB and ACCDB recovery. Version 3.9 supports Turkish in addition to English and nine other popular languages. The key advantage of DataNumen Access Repair is the exhaustive recovery of databases including password protected ones.

MS Access has gained worldwide popularity as a relational database management system that allows users to quickly set up a database and use the data for reference, analysis, and reporting. That is why many companies choose it to fulfill their business needs. However, MDB and ACCDB formats that Access uses for data storage are prone to corruption. Blackouts, hardware failures, or virus attacks may result in a damaged database that cannot be accessed. For such occasions, it is highly recommended to have a professional recovery tool in place.

DataNumen Access Repair is a pro-level solution that performs thorough scanning of the corrupt file and exhaustive recovery of all the data: records and structures (both existing and deleted), relations and queries, MEMO and OLE fields, and more. Even encrypted databases can be recovered without a password, which is why DataNumen Access Repair can be used for forensic purposes. If there are multiple damaged files, the user can save time with the help of the batch recovery feature.

One of the key advantages of DataNumen Access Repair is its intuitive and straightforward interface. It takes just a few clicks to start the recovery process. Besides, the support for multiple European and Asian languages makes it even easier. The interface is available in English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, and Turkish.

DataNumen Access Repair at a Glance:

Repairs Microsoft Access 95, 97, 2000, 2002(XP), 2003, 2007, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2019 and Access for Office 365 databases.

Performs exhaustive recovery of Access data: structures and records of the tables (deleted ones as well), MEMO and OLE fields, indexes and autonumber fields, relations and queries;

Recovers encrypted Access databases without a password;

Recovers databases on corrupted media;

Supports batch processing;

Offers intuitive multi-lingual interface in eleven languages including Turkish.

Learn more about DataNumen Access Repair at: https://www.datanumen.com/access-repair/

Pricing and Availability:

DataNumen Access Repair 3.9 is compatible with Windows 95/98/ME/NT/2000/XP, Vista/7/8/8.1/10 or Windows Server 2003/2008/2012/2016/2019. The free trial version is available for downloading, the license cost starts from 29.95 USD.

About DataNumen:

Founded in 2001, DataNumen is the developer and vendor of professional data recovery software. The product line of the company includes recovery solutions for Outlook, Word, Excel, PDF, as well as backup software and database recovery tools. Hundreds of top companies all over the world choose DataNumen products: IBM, Intel, AT&T, Microsoft, General Electric, Xerox, and Oracle among them.

For more information about the company and its products, please visit https://www.datanumen.com/.

Company website: https://www.datanumen.com/

Product page: https://www.datanumen.com/access-repair/

Comparison: https://www.datanumen.com/access-repair-compare/

Download: https://www.datanumen.com/access-repair/daccr.exe

*VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/hXWSGi2folE

*IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-0210-s2p-datanumen-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: DataNumen Access Repair 3.9

