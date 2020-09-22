NEW YORK and HONG KONG, Sept. 22, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DataNumen company, the manufacturer of professional data recovery software, announces the release of DataNumen Office Repair 4.9. It is a suite of five recovery tools for the most popular Office applications: Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, and Access. Each of the tools demonstrates the highest recovery rate in its niche (e.g. 95.7% of corrupt Outlook files against 53.24% of the nearest competitor). The suite is free for personal non-commercial use.



PHOTO CAPTION: DataNumen Office Repair 4.9.

Microsoft Office is a suite of desktop productivity applications and the de-facto standard for document interchange in most work environments. The number of Office users is over 1.2 billion: large corporations, government offices, educational institutions, SMBs, and individuals. Unfortunately, Office files are not immune to damage: power failures, software errors, viruses, or hardware issues can result in inaccessibility of Word documents, Excel spreadsheets, Access databases, etc.

To avoid the loss of important data and possible monetary damages, it is reasonable to get a data recovery tool that can quickly restore corrupt files — for example, DataNumen Office Repair. It is a software suite that includes 5 recovery tools for the most popular Office applications: Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, and Access. DataNumen Office Repair is based on the company’s proprietary technology: it analyzes every byte of a corrupt Office file and recovers the data with the maximum possible efficiency.

The comparative tests have shown that the components of DataNumen Office Repair have the highest recovery rate in the market: 92.78% for Word Repair, 78.73% for Excel Repair, 93.34% for Access Repair, and 95.7% for Outlook Repair. In addition to this, one can perform batch recovery, handle large files, repair files stored on corrupted media, and more. This toolkit supports the latest versions and file formats of MS Office apps.

In addition to this, DataNumen Office Repair tools are astonishingly easy to use. The procedure of file recovery takes just a few clicks: the user picks the file or files to be recovered, specifies the format (if known), and clicks “Start Recovery”. The percentage of completion is shown in the progress bar. Once the file is successfully repaired, the user gets a pop-up notification.

The newly released version 4.9 of DataNumen Office Repair offers improved performance when it comes to Outlook recovery. The updated suite includes DataNumen Outlook Repair 7.5, which processes damaged.PST files with higher speed.

DataNumen Office Repair can recover:

Microsoft Access 95 to 2019 and Access for Office 365 databases

.XLS and .XLSX spreadsheets created in Excel 3.0 to 2019 and Excel for Office 365

.PST data files of Microsoft Outlook 97 to 2019 and Outlook for Office 365

.PPTX files of Microsoft PowerPoint 2007 to 2019 and PowerPoint for Office 365

.DOC and .DOCX files created in Microsoft Word 6.0 to 2019 and Word for Office 365

Office files on corrupted media (flash drives, floppy disks, CDs, etc.)

A batch of damaged or corrupt Office files.

Learn more about DataNumen Office Repair at: https://www.datanumen.com/office-repair/

Pricing and Availability

DataNumen Office Repair 4.9 is compatible with Windows 95/98/ME/NT/2000/XP, Vista/7/8/8.1/10 or Windows Server 2003/2008/2012/2016/2019. The software suite is free for personal use, the commercial license price starts from 69.95 USD.

About DataNumen

Founded in 2001, DataNumen is the developer and vendor of professional data recovery software. The product line of the company includes recovery solutions for Outlook, Word, Excel, PDF as well as backup software and database recovery tools. Hundreds of top companies all over the world choose DataNumen products: IBM, Intel, AT&T, Microsoft, General Electric, Xerox, and Oracle among them.

For more information about the company and its products, please visit https://www.datanumen.com/.

