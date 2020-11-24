NEW YORK and HONG KONG, Nov. 24, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DataNumen, a software company specializing in professional data recovery tools, announces the release of DataNumen Outlook Drive Recovery 7.6. This program performs exhaustive recovery of Outlook data in case of permanent deletion by mistake, hard drive formatting, or hardware failure. The new version of this tool boasts improved performance of the recovery engine and reduced memory consumption.

MS Outlook is an email client and personal information manager that comes as a part of the Microsoft Office suite and has over 400 million active users. Microsoft Outlook uses PST files to store the user’s data: emails, calendar entries, tasks, and other items. PST files are usually located on a local hard drive, and sometimes they can be lost because of hardware failure, permanent deletion, unintentional hard drive formatting, or re-partitioning. If such files contain critical business data or valuable personal information, their loss can lead to financial damage or deep emotional distress.

To avoid such consequences, it is recommended to get a powerful recovery solution that can restore Outlook data on formatted or malfunctioning drives — for example, DataNumen Outlook Drive Recovery. It uses the company’s proprietary technology that has proven its efficiency in another PST recovery tool, DataNumen Outlook Repair. It demonstrates an impressive average recovery rate: 95.7%, with its competitors falling far behind.

How to restore PST files with DataNumen Outlook Drive Recovery? The simplicity of the whole process is quite remarkable. First, the user needs to make sure that no data is written or changed on the source drive or disk. Then the user selects the logical drive where the lost Outlook data was originally stored (or the whole hard disk if the logical drive does not exist anymore). After specifying the output file name, the user clicks “Start Recovery”, and the program restores all Outlook data from the selected drive.

It is also worth mentioning that DataNumen Outlook Drive Recovery can restore encrypted and password-protected PST files even if the user does not have the password. Besides, the solution supports batch recovery, restores data on corrupted media, and successfully handles large files up to 16777216 TB.

DataNumen Outlook Drive Recovery helps in the following cases:

The user has deleted Outlook PST files and emptied the Recycle Bin;

PST files are permanently deleted by mistake or by accident;

The drive containing PST files is formatted;

The disk is repartitioned, and the drive containing Outlook data does not exist anymore;

The drive or disk cannot be read due to hardware failure;

The drive or disk cannot be started or recognized due to corruption in MBR or other reasons.

Learn more about DataNumen Outlook Drive Recovery at: https://www.datanumen.com/outlook-drive-recovery/

Pricing and Availability

DataNumen Outlook Drive Recovery 7.6 is compatible with Windows 95/98/ME/NT/2000/XP, Vista/7/8/8.1/10 or Windows Server 2003/2008/2012/2016/2019. The free demo version is available for evaluation, the cost of a full license starts from 29.95 USD, and there are volume discounts available.

About DataNumen

Founded in 2001, DataNumen is the developer and vendor of professional data recovery software. The product line of the company includes recovery solutions for Outlook, Word, Excel, PDF, as well as backup software and database recovery tools. Hundreds of top companies all over the world choose DataNumen products: IBM, Intel, AT&T, Microsoft, General Electric, Xerox, and Oracle among them.

For more information about the company and its products, please visit https://www.datanumen.com/.

Links:

Company website: https://www.datanumen.com/

Product page: https://www.datanumen.com/outlook-drive-recovery/

Download: https://www.datanumen.com/outlook-drive-recovery/dodr.exe

