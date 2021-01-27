NEW YORK and HONG KONG, Jan. 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DataNumen, the software company specializing in professional data recovery solutions, announces the release of DataNumen SQL Recovery 5.4. This program performs exhaustive recovery of inaccessible MDF and NDF files with the highest average recovery rate in the market: 92.6% against 63.2% of the nearest competitor. The new version also offers auto check for updates and auto upgrade to the latest version.

Microsoft SQL Server is a relational database management system that helps the user create and maintain databases, analyze data, and generate reports. Lots of businesses all over the world use it for analytics, business intelligence, and transaction processing. However, SQL Server data files (MDF and NDF) can get inaccessible due to a variety of reasons and paralyze all business operations. What can be done, if there is no backup of the corrupt database file?

The valuable data can be easily restored with the help of a powerful recovery tool — DataNumen SQL Recovery. This program uses DataNumen proprietary technology to scan the corrupt file byte by byte and restore maximum data. Comparative tests have shown that DataNumen SQL Recovery boasts the highest average recovery rate in the market: 92.6% against 63.2% of the second-best program.

Despite the high efficiency, DataNumen SQL Recovery is quite simple and intuitive. To recover damaged database files, no special skills are required. The whole procedure is as follows: the user selects the inaccessible MDF file that needs to be repaired, adds associated NDF files (if any), and provides the name for the recovered file. Then the user clicks the Start Recovery button and provides the login information so that the program could connect to the SQL Server and perform the recovery. Once the file is successfully restored, the user gets a pop-up message and can access the database.

Key features of DataNumen SQL Recovery:

– Support of SQL Server versions from 2005 to 2019

– Recovery of indexes, views, triggers, rules and defaults, stored procedures, scalar functions, inline table-valued functions, and multistatement table-valued functions

– Recovery of deleted records

– Recovery and decryption of encrypted objects

– Batch recovery of MDF and NDF files

– Recovery of data from virtual machine disk files, virtual hard disk files, ISO image files, temporary tempdb.mdf files

– Recovery of data from corrupt media (disks, flash drives, etc.)

– Support of large MDF and NDF files (up to 16 TB)

– Context menu integration and drag & drop support.

Learn more about DataNumen SQL Recovery at https://www.datanumen.com/sql-recovery/

Pricing and Availability

DataNumen SQL Recovery 5.4 is compatible with Windows 95/98/ME/NT/2000/XP, Vista/7/8/8.1/10 or Windows Server 2003/2008/2012/2016/2019. The free demo version is available for evaluation, the cost of a business license starts from 69.95 USD.

About DataNumen

Founded in 2001, DataNumen is the developer and vendor of professional data recovery software. The product line of the company includes recovery solutions for Outlook, Word, Excel, PDF as well as backup software and database recovery tools. Hundreds of top companies all over the world choose DataNumen products: IBM, Intel, AT&T, Microsoft, General Electric, Xerox, and Oracle among them.

For more information about the company and its products, please visit https://www.datanumen.com/.

