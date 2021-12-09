NEW YORK, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DataNumen company, the manufacturer of award-winning repair tools, has released DataNumen SQL Recovery version 6.1. It is a professional solution for retrieving data from inaccessible MDF and NDF files, and its multilingual interface now supports Turkish (apart from nine European and Asian languages).

Microsoft SQL Server is a relational database management system that helps businesses all over the world deal with a massive amount of information on a daily basis: not only store it, but also retrieve and manipulate data. SQL Server stores information in MDF and NDF files, but what happens if they get corrupt or damaged, and the data is not backed up? The disruption of business processes can lead to considerable financial losses. Therefore it is recommended to install a highly efficient SQL recovery solution (especially because backup files can also get damaged).

DataNumen SQL Recovery is an AI-based tool that provides exhaustive repair of MDF and NDF data. Thanks to the proprietary technology, it scans damaged files byte by byte and recovers considerably more data than its competitors. The program is also known for its straightforward interface: the recovery procedure is so simple and intuitive that it can be performed without any special skills. What is more, the interface of DataNumen SQL Recovery is localized to 10 languages for maximum ease of use (English, German, French, Spanich, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese and Turkish).

What can DataNumen SQL Recovery do? It retrieves the data and the structure of the tables, deleted records, defaults, stored procedures, scalar functions, triggers, and more. If files are encrypted, the program can recover the data without a password. It is also important that DataNumen SQL Recovery can work with data files on virtual machine disks and disk images. The batch recovery feature comes in handy is there are multiple inaccessible MDF and NDF files.

DataNumen SQL Recovery:

– recovers inaccessible and deleted MDF and NDF files

– recovers all data types including XML

– restores table structure

– supports batch recovery

– works with large files up to 16 TB

– supports the recovery of data files on virtual machine disks, disk images, etc.

Learn more about DataNumen SQL Recovery at https://www.datanumen.com/sql-recovery/

Pricing and Availability:

DataNumen SQL Recovery 6.1 is compatible with MS Windows 95/98/ME/NT/2000/XP, Vista/7/8/8.1/10 or Windows Server 2003/2008/2012/2016/2019. It supports SQL Server versions from 2005 to 2019. The free evaluation version is available at the product page, the license price starts from $69.95 USD.

About DataNumen:

Founded in 2001, DataNumen is the developer and vendor of professional data recovery software. The product line of the company includes recovery solutions for Outlook, Word, Excel, PDF as well as backup software and database recovery tools. Hundreds of top companies all over the world choose DataNumen products: IBM, Intel, AT&T, Microsoft, General Electric, Xerox, and Oracle among them.

For more information about the company and its products, please visit https://www.datanumen.com/.

Links:

Company website: https://www.datanumen.com/

Product page: https://www.datanumen.com/sql-recovery/

Comparison: https://www.datanumen.com/sql-recovery-compare/

Download: https://www.datanumen.com/sql-recovery/dsr.exe

MULTIMEDIA:

Video (YouTube): https://youtu.be/ejP0kTsJ2xA

Image link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-1209s2p-dn-sql-recv-300dpi.jpg

News Source: DataNumen