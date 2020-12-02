NEW YORK and HONG KONG, Dec. 2, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DataNumen company, the developer and vendor of professional data recovery programs, announces the release of DataNumen Word Repair 3.5. It is the new version of a powerful recovery tool, which uses AI technology to analyze damaged Word documents and restore data with maximum efficiency. During comparative tests DataNumen Word Repair demonstrated the highest recovery rate: 92.8% against 67.8% of the nearest competitor.

Microsoft Word is the integral part of the MS Office productivity suite and the most popular word processor in the world. It is used by over a billion users, and its file formats DOC and DOCX have become the de-facto standard for text documents. Both large corporations and individuals use Word files to store valuable data. But what if those documents get inaccessible because of hardware failures, power outages, or malware attacks?

It can result in the loss of critical business data or important personal notes. To prevent such a situation, it is advisable to install an effective Word recovery tool in advance — for example, DataNumen Word Repair. Then it will take only a few clicks to restore the damaged document.

DataNumen Word Repair uses smart algorithms to thoroughly analyze the corrupt document and recover as much data as possible. The comparative tests have shown that DataNumen Word Repair has the highest average recovery rate among the competitors: 92.8%, while the second-best program has managed to reach only 67.8%. It goes without saying that the most effective recovery solution should be chosen to prevent the loss of valuable data.

Apart from the high recovery rate, the solution also is very straightforward and intuitive. The user just needs to specify the file or files that need to be repaired. Then the user provides the name for the output file and clicks the Start Repair button to launch the recovery process (shown on the progress bar). A pop-up message will inform the user that the file has been successively recovered.

DataNumen Word Repair supports Microsoft Word 6.0, 95, 97, 2000, XP, 2003, 2007, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2019 and Word for Office 365 documents. The tool recovers not only text information, but also text styles, tables, hyperlinks, pictures and other relevant data. Besides, it can perform batch processing, if multiple files have been damaged.

DataNumen Word Repair at a glance:

Supports all kinds of Microsoft Word and Word for Office 365 documents;

Restores documents generated by Word for Windows and Mac;

Recovers text, images, hyperlinks and formatting in Word documents;

Restores temporary Word documents;

Repairs Word documents on corrupted media;

Supports batch processing;

Supports context menu integration (right-click recovery);

Supports drag & drop operations.

Learn more about DataNumen Word Repair at: https://www.datanumen.com/word-repair/

Pricing and Availability

DataNumen Word Repair 3.5 is compatible with Windows 95/98/ME/NT/2000/XP, Vista/7/8/8.1/10 or Windows Server 2003/2008/2012/2016/2019. The free demo version is available for evaluation, the cost of a business license starts from 11.95 USD, and there are volume discounts available.

About DataNumen

Founded in 2001, DataNumen is the developer and vendor of professional data recovery software. The product line of the company includes recovery solutions for Outlook, Word, Excel, PDF, as well as backup software and database recovery tools. Hundreds of top companies all over the world choose DataNumen products: IBM, Intel, AT&T, Microsoft, General Electric, Xerox, and Oracle among them.

For more information about the company and its products, please visit https://www.datanumen.com/.

