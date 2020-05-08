DENVER, Colo., May 8, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The David and Laura Merage Foundation launched the Merage Mini Heroes project to bring joy to the children of courageous frontline healthcare workers who are putting in extraordinarily long hours away from their families. Working in partnership with Timbuk Toys and several other local businesses, the foundation created 500 age-appropriate toy boxes that were gifted to parents at St. Joseph Hospital and Denver Health.



“Our intention is to spark a bit of joy with these toys, and quite simply show these little ones how grateful we are that they are sharing their families with Coloradans in need,” stated Sue Renner, Vice President of Philanthropy at the David and Laura Merage Foundation.

In honor of National Nurses Week, the foundation team delivered 500 boxes to the medical and non-medical staff at the two local hospitals. The hospitals then distributed these boxes for staff to pick up, noting the delight that their staff and the children showed when receiving these boxes.

“The Merage Little Heroes project is a humongous success! It is generating lots of excitement and overwhelming joy, and we are so thankful that David, Laura and their organization provided us with this act of kindness,” responded Jamie Smith, CEO at St. Joseph Hospital.

This initiative exemplifies the deep commitment that David and Laura Merage have for early childhood education. In addition to Merage Mini Heroes, the David and Laura Merage Foundation has launched two nationwide programs focused on increasing high-quality care and education, Early Learning Ventures (ELV) and CareForAllChildren. Since its founding in 2008, ELV has impacted over 41,000 children and served 550 childcare programs around the U.S. The CareForAllChildren campaign is paving the way for working parents and advocates to call on presidential candidates to address the childcare crisis. Each of these initiatives aims at supporting our youngest learners, families, and another set of heroes, childcare providers.



The Merage Mini Heroes initiative is unique in providing the opportunity to lift the spirts of our brave parents and their children during this challenging time. If additional hospitals and foundations are looking to participate or expand the current giving program, please contact Catharina Hughey, Operations Specialist, chughey@merage.org.

Learn more: https://www.merage.org/

