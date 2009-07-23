NEWS SOURCE: DAVIDESIGNED

LOS ANGELES, Calif., July 23 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DAVIDESIGNED, Couture Designer has recently completed renovations on his new workspace to allow for completely private consultations with new customers; particularly those needing to avoid the “public eye,” such as celebrities, political dynamos and high caliber businesswomen. The new addition to his quarters in Beverly Hills, California, makes it possible to afford customers his trademark Exclusive Prive’ service while avoiding the common hassles of the usual commercial building atelier.

DAVIDESIGNED is a one man show: as a couture designer, he works almost completely by himself, and has done so since he started his couture business in 2005; David hand-selects fabrics, accessories and notions, designs and makes his own patterns, and handcrafts every creation. He excels at one-on-one exclusive designing and fitting, and utilizes ages old, established techniques to assure impeccable quality in construction and design implementation.

He has created single fashion designs for clients, as well as wardrobes to accommodate the need to mix-and-match and accessorize appropriately. As a result of his couture work ethic, David is comfortable working with almost any kind of fabric, including – of course – designer and couture fabrics which many shy away from as they tend to be challenging to work with, if not downright impossible at times.

“Youth has never looked so sophisticated, age never so young and ebullient,” says David Van Akin.

The photo with this announcement reflects two recent additions to his Gallery One Collection; the top left is a vintage silk fabric encrusted with hand-sewn beads and pearls (front and back), and was restored by David and fashioned into an Art Deco flapper style short slip dress – he added a Swarovski crystal and silver bugle beaded collar to the front and a silk under slip; the bottom left is a James Galanos plaid silk fabric with AB sequins applied all over – this has been fashioned into an empire style sundress with “Band-Aid” straps, bandeau style bodice and pleated skirt – there is purple satin piping detail at every seam. These are representative of his Gallery One Collection and its homage to the Jazz Era and is David’s interpretation of contemporary vintage couture.

“All are one of a kind creations, and ‘wearable art.’ I like to call these designs ‘a new vintage for a new age,'” says Van Akin.

He has also restored vintage fabrics, and re-worked intricately beaded fabrics and garments for individuals as well as institutions, among them the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) for an Erte costume; he enjoys the challenge of such endeavors and welcomes requests to consider such projects. He is happy to accommodate his client’s needs with regards to other designer’s fashions as well; he will salvage damaged couture fabrics, replace embellishments, repair and re-size fashions as needed. Your treasures will be treated as just that: treasures.

Designs featured herein have been made for purposes of Web site look-books, inventory samples, and runway shows; all designs are custom made to the client’s, and of course, David’s, specifications. David may eventually decide to mass market specific Collections; however, he is currently entertaining the concept of EXCLUSIVITY, and therefore continues his Couture Line presently. David will be introducing via his Web site some new designs that he has currently added to his Cruiseline Collection, as well as a new Collection that will be labeled “DAVIDESIGNED, 90210” slated to feature a special occasion fashion line.

DAVIDESIGNED’s list of loyal clientele proves the allure and timelessness of his work, which includes celebrities and discerning women of culture. David has no desire currently to do a “Line” for mass manufacture. His “one on one” Couture approach prevails. He personally selects the fabric and all other materials for the garment, and actually handcrafts the total product. What he envisions is a select clientele who are totally on board with this “EXCLUSIVITY.”

Available by appointment only, David may be reached at (310) 595-5704 or via the company Web site: www.davidesigned.com.

