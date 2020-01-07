WEST CHESTER, Pa., Jan. 7, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — When Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas, it destroyed thousands of lives and over 13,000 homes were lost. The region continues to be in the midst of a humanitarian crisis and thousands from Great Abaco are still displaced and struggling for shelter. Dayna’s iCare Foundation, a 501(c)(3), is working to help solve the housing problem with its partner, TinyLux Homes.



Armed only with a concept and a dream, Dayna Spence, founder, Dayna’s iCare Foundation (DIF), approached TinyLux Homes, an Amish Builder, with an idea she had for building shippable homes. What they came up with even surpassed her dreams and is now a reality.

TinyLux Homes is creating not-so-tiny, full, partially built, three-bedroom, 900-square foot homes that are weather tight with hurricane resistant windows. They’re able to quickly be built on any existing foundation. The first DIF Home is about to ship and be constructed in the Bahamas.

DIF homes ship in 40-foot containers and when they arrive in the Bahamas, DIF has arranged for a local builder to construct the homes.

“He told us to send extra nails when we ship because even getting basic supplies like that is still something they need to depend on other regions for,” Spence says.

DIF hopes to donate at least 10 homes to families with children, but can ship an unlimited amount of homes to the devastated area. Spence is currently seeking corporate partners and sponsors willing to donate homes to help families who lost everything. “Ten, five, even one donated or sponsored home would make a world of difference for an entire community. It’s time for us to help our Caribbean neighbors rebuild,” Spence says.

“The possibilities for these DIF homes is really endless. Once the word gets out about these shippable homes, it could be a real game changer for disaster victims around the world. These homes can also take the burden off crisis shelters in the U.S.,” Spence says.

Hurricane Dorian victims who had homeowners’ insurance may purchase DIF Homes “at cost” for $23,048 plus shipping. Interior packages are available and include things like flooring, kitchen and bathroom amenities, trim, ceiling fans and more.

“This is such an exciting time for us,” Spence says. “TinyLux has gone above and beyond what my initial concept was and their expertise and skilled craftsmanship really shines through. We’re more than just partners now – we’re forever friends. I sense we’re on the verge of something really great here.”

