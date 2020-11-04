OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 4, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DC Centre Banquet Facility today is opening up entry submissions to give away an estimated $30,000 wedding. This wedding giveaway, called the Free ‘I Do’ Contest and sponsored by Dinner4Two, is their way of giving back to their community after a difficult 2020. Anyone who has been affected by COVID-19 and is wanting to get married is encouraged to enter.



PHOTO CAPTION: DC Centre Banquet Facility – Photo by Complete Weddings & Events.

“DC Centre has been serving the community for over 25 years and is acutely aware of the unprecedented challenges and suffering that COVID has presented to our community, and while what we do is not integral to the health and wellness of individuals, we felt compelled to do something that may bring a small amount of relief and joy to those who have suffered the most,” says Pamela Christianson, CFO at DC Centre. “Therefore, in alliance with other businesses in the event industry we organized a wedding giveaway worth over $30,000 for those who have been adversely impacted by the circumstances of COVID. Love finds a way, even during a pandemic.”

Details of this giveaway include:

An estimated $30,000 grand prize wedding including venue, catering, dress, tux, decor, flowers, honeymoon and more.

All participating partners are local to the area and have donated their goods and/or services to this contest.

A Spring wedding date of March 27, 2021.

The Free ‘I Do’ Contest is currently open for submissions. DC Centre is asking for a completed submission form on their Bridal Show website along with a maximum 3-minute video from the couple.

Starting December 1, 2020, DC Centre will post the videos on their Bridal Show website for the public to vote on. Voting will take place until January 1, 2021 when a panel of independent judges will choose the grand prize winner from the 3 most voted for couples.

For more information, including the complete Rules & Regulations and grand prize partners, visit https://dccentrebridalshow.com/contest.

About DC Centre:

DC Centre Banquet Facility is an event venue that hosts hundreds of events a year. They help clients host weddings, anniversary parties, retirement parties, holiday parties, fundraisers and more. Most recently during the COVID-19 pandemic, they helped the American Red Cross host two blood drives by donating their facility while so many others were closed and unable.

News Source: DC Centre Banquet Facility