NEW YORK, N.Y., Jan. 8, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DDK & Company, LLP, an accounting, tax, and consulting firm, announced on January 1 that Sze Man Tam has been promoted to Partner. In her new role, Sze will be leading DDK’s Audit department, helping clients grow and improve their businesses, and developing DDK’s next generation.



PHOTO CAPTION: Sze Man Tam, Partner.

Sze started her career as a Junior Accountant in 2004, was promoted to Assurance Manager, and is now a Partner. She is a member of the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Sze has a wide variety of expertise including non-profits, real estate, manufacturing, distributions and wholesalers, art galleries, jewelry, and employee benefits plans.

“Sze was promoted because of her ability to build great relationships with the clients,” says Richard Klinghoffer, Co-Managing Partner. “Her technical accounting knowledge is exceptional, and she’s a great team player and mentor to everyone in the Audit department.”

DDK’s rapid expansion has necessitated the creation of Sze’s new position, as staff numbers need to increase to match an increasingly demanding workload. Sze’s promotion is also part of DDK’s firm-wide initiative to promote diversity in the workplace, as Sze is the first Asian-American and first Asian-American woman to hold the position of Partner at DDK.

About DDK & Company, LLP

DDK and Company offers a thoughtful balance of experience and innovation. We build on our strengths by drawing on the knowledge of our partners while expanding our menu of services into new fields. DDK has multiple offices in the Tri-state area, and we serve clients both locally and nationwide. Our partners provide a range of business consulting services, while our extensive Tax and Accounting departments manage those aspects of client portfolios. As we grow, we continue to position DDK as a multi-service provider that businesses of all sizes can trust. We’re large enough to deliver services comparable to those offered by much larger firms, yet still modest enough in scope to provide personal service.

