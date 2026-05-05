DENVER, Colo., May 5, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DealCycl, Inc. today announced the general availability of DealCycl Company, the cap table management and corporate governance platform for private companies. DealCycl Company is available immediately across four pricing tiers — Free, Starter, Growth, and Scale — with no waitlist, no sales calls, and no per-stakeholder pricing. The platform is the first in the cap table category to ship a fully agent-native architecture on day one, available at dealcycl.com/captable.



Image caption: DealCycl, Inc.

DAY-ONE AGENT-NATIVE PLATFORM

Every paid plan includes the full DealCycl MCP Server and Claude Skill, exposing the same capabilities and data model that power the user interface to AI agents through Anthropic’s open Model Context Protocol — with no enterprise gate, no add-on SKU, and no proprietary integration required. Because MCP is an open standard, customers can connect their own agents, auditors’ agents, and internal finance tools to their DealCycl tenant with a configuration change rather than an integration engagement.

“Anything a person can do in the DealCycl UI, an agent can now do through our MCP Server,” said Chris Caldwell, COO and co-founder of DealCycl. “Not most things. Not with caveats. Everything. We treat agent-native parity as a platform pillar — every product we ship from here on out inherits it by default.”

PRICING AVAILABLE DAY ONE ACROSS FOUR TIERS

All four tiers are available immediately with published pricing, unlimited stakeholders on every paid plan, and no per-stakeholder fees:

Free — $0/year, 1 Full User, 25 Stakeholders. Free forever, not a trial.

Starter — $1,999/year, 3 Full Users, Unlimited Stakeholders. For post-seed startups.

Growth — $4,999/year, 5 Full Users, Unlimited Stakeholders. For Series A and B companies.

Scale — $9,999/year, 10 Full Users, Unlimited Stakeholders. For Series C+ and multi-entity companies.

Every paid plan includes a 3-year price lock, one-click cancellation, full data export, a 30-day money-back guarantee, and the contractual data sovereignty commitment.

CONTRACTUAL DATA SOVEREIGNTY

DealCycl was founded in direct response to the January 2024 Carta data incident, in which the dominant cap table provider used confidential cap table data to cold-contact investors about selling their shares without company knowledge or consent. DealCycl is the first platform in the category to commit contractually — in customer agreements, not marketing copy — to never use customer cap table data to broker trades, contact investors, or monetize equity information.

“Founders trust their cap table provider with the most sensitive information their company produces,” said Chris Goodwin, CEO and co-founder of DealCycl. “We treat that trust as a legal obligation, not a marketing claim.”

ONE-CLICK CARTA MIGRATION, AVAILABLE TODAY

DealCycl Company supports one-click import from Carta on every plan, including the Free tier. Prioritized white-glove migration assistance is available during the launch window for customers transitioning from per-stakeholder cap table products.

ABOUT THE FOUNDERS

DealCycl was founded by Chris Goodwin, architect of RSA Archer, and Chris Caldwell, co-founder and former CEO of Lockpath, a GRC platform acquired by NAVEX Global. Both founders bring more than 20 years of enterprise security and governance experience to the platform.

ABOUT DEALCYCL, INC.

DealCycl is the investment lifecycle management platform for private markets. DealCycl Company provides cap table management and corporate governance for startups and private companies. The company was founded by Chris Goodwin (CEO), the architect of RSA Archer, and Chris Caldwell (COO), co-founder and former CEO of Lockpath. DealCycl is headquartered in Denver, CO. For more information, visit https://dealcycl.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Chris Caldwell

877-730-3325

contact@dealcycl.com

News Source: DealCycl Inc.