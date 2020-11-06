SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 6, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Defamation Attorney Rohit Chhabra has successfully defeated an anti-SLAPP motion that sought to punish his client for seeking justice.



PHOTO CAPTION: Defamation Attorney Rohit Chhabra.

Chhabra states, “Our client sought legal action after Defendant allegedly published defamatory statements to a social media group of 2,000-3,000 members. Defendant followed with an anti-SLAPP motion asserting that the statements involved were protected activity.”

“Defendant also alleged that there was a common interest privilege between Defendant and all the 2,000-3,000 members of the group. This would be equivalent to claiming that every person on Facebook, Twitter, etc. has an interest in another person’s posts. I mean, why read it otherwise?” questions Chhabra.

He continues, “While one may have general interest in another’s post, this does not extend to a privileged interest—which requires a business or contractual relationship between the parties.”

“The court determined that Defendant’s anti-SLAPP motion failed to meet the initial burden to establish that Plaintiff’s defamation claims are based on Defendant’s protected activity,” states Chhabra.

“I am glad the court clearly saw the problem with Defendant’s arguments and efficiently rendered its decision. The court did not even reach the ‘interest’ issue. However, even if it did, we are confident Defendant’s argument would have failed,” continues Chhabra.

“Defendant’s contention simply did not make sense,” concludes Chhabra. The case continues.

The case is Li v. Yu, 20CV367955 (Santa Clara Superior Court 2020).

About the Firm:

Chhabra Law Firm, PC is a San Francisco, California, based law firm that assists both plaintiffs and defendants in defamation related matters. We assist clients in pursuing as well as opposing anti-SLAPP motions. Chhabra Law was established in 2015 as an alternative to large law firms.

Learn more at: https://www.clfip.com/ip/internet-defamation-attorney.html

News Source: Chhabra Law Firm PC