For travelers and locals alike looking to always be reminded of the heart, soul and grandeur for which Arizona is known, Soul Carrier, a Scottsdale-based luxury accessories brand, announced today the launch of a chic new variation of the best-selling clutch handbag paying homage to The Grand Canyon State and the more than 30-million guests annually who seek rest, relaxation and rejuvenation within its buzzing resort community.



Photo Caption: New leather clutch inner pocket debossed illustration reads, “I Found Myself in Arizona.”

Available at some of Arizona’s most prestigious resort boutiques including The Phoenician, JW Marriott Camelback Inn and the historic Arizona Biltmore Waldorf Astoria, Soul Carrier was founded by Jennifer Paige Boonlorn, a first generation Thai American, with the intent of helping women confidently transport the things that are important to them while catering to a luxury resort clientele.

While Jennifer chose to focus this new line on her home state, Soul Carrier handbags can be found nationally from the Beverly Hills Hotel to the new Waldorf Astoria in Washington, D.C.

As versatile as it is functional, this unique handbag works as a clutch, or when dropped into a larger carrier can organize smaller items. Complete with a debossed message on the inner leather pocket that reads, “I Found Myself in Arizona,” this version of the clutch also features a few new enhancements including a velvet liner, a side leather tassel, and gold hardware to allow the bag to double as a crossbody with the addition of a strap. This style is offered in a variety of options including full grain leather and hair on natural cowhide, with additional specialty leather releases planned in the coming months.

“Arizona is such a metaphor for space and how you want to respond to life, from the grandiosity of our mountain ranges and the sunny skies that go on for miles to the rambling desert that extends out of Phoenix in every direction. The wild-west ethos provides a can-do-get-up-and-go-entrepreneurial spirit, which is what these variations are inspired by,” said Jennifer. “Since the bags are sold at Arizona resorts, we’re looking at this line as a way to create lasting connections with tourists and the many locals who long for nearby staycations, in hopes of contributing to their evangelism and return visits.”

An Arizona State University graduate, Jennifer found solace in travel and connecting with others seeking peace after a tragic accident in which she lost both of her parents. Following her father’s footsteps as a designer, she founded Soul Carrier in 2009.

No stranger to the fashion world, Jennifer lived and worked in New York City, obtaining valuable experience in fashion and visual merchandising with designers such as Oscar de la Renta and brands including American Eagle Outfitters. At Conde Nast, she focused on Women’s Wear Daily Accessories, procuring items and coordinating photo shoots for women’s accessory guides and feature articles.

“I remember subway rides where I daydreamed of cacti, intense sunshine, and the intangible vibe of the desert community. I never stopped longing for the nourishment that came via living in Arizona. The warm heat of the southwest was ingrained in my being, and that fever never fully broke during my time back east,” said Jennifer. “Yet, through all the glamor of Fashion Week, all the sparkling lights that make up the Big Apple, all the golden opportunities, my soul longed for the dry-dusty desert, and I hope with this new line, the essence of Arizona can be taken and experienced just about everywhere.”

