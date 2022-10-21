LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct. 21, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Design-Build firm LETTER FOUR has collaborated with brand innovation agency CRISPx to revamp their branding and deliver a marketing experience that’s perfectly attuned to client needs. Timed in anticipation of LETTER FOUR’s 12-year anniversary, this extensive project has included an overhaul of the firm’s website, as well as content production geared toward informing clients about the Design-Build process and sharing the team’s expertise.



Image Caption: LETTER FOUR.

Lauren Adams, Lead Architect and Co-Founder of LETTER FOUR, praised the CRISPx team for the project’s successful deployment: “This brand refresh means a lot to LETTER FOUR! We’ve worked with CRISPx to time the release of our new website and logo with the 12-year anniversary of the creation of the firm and the upcoming opening of our newly purchased office space.

“CRISPx has guided and managed the entire process with us, from creating custom content for us to share with those who would like to learn more about designing and building a custom home, to full website development, launch announcements, and graphic design of our customized content. Working with them has been a dream and they have been and always will be our go-to as we grow our business and provide more offerings to potential clients and partners.”



Image Caption: LETTER FOUR Design-Build website renovation.

Jeremy Baker, the firm’s General Contractor and Co-Founder, also expressed how this rebrand has been a key instrument in reflecting LETTER FOUR’s service development: “Over the past 12 years, LETTER FOUR’s process has evolved as we’ve honed in on our key offering of the seamless integration between architecture and construction. Our projects have grown year over year, and how we work with our clients has become more refined.

“We have taken a big leap and decided it was time to refine our image! We knew we needed a partner to guide us through this process and a true partner is what we got with CRISPx. They managed the journey and helped with a new logo (final design by Richard Baird), a new website, marketing materials, ads, custom content, and much more. Their process made it fun and incredibly informative!”

With the new strategies and materials created by CRISPx, LETTER FOUR is empowered to connect with more of LA’s residents and communicate the unique value of their renovation and custom home services.



Image Caption: “This Is Not A House” ad campaign for LETTER FOUR in Architectural Digest magazine.

Tony Crisp, the Founder and Strategist behind CRISPx, conveyed great excitement over supporting this mission: “When you first hear the words ‘architecture + construction,’ you may think ‘brains + brawn,’ however with the team at LETTER FOUR, you also get ‘heart + soul.’ The Founders, Lauren and Jeremy, truly care about the people they work with and focus on delivering not only a beautiful house, but also a space where people can feel alive. This sentiment can be seen in the new ‘This Is Not A House’ ad campaign for LETTER FOUR in Architectural Digest magazine. My team and I, and CRISPx, are honored to have the privilege to help LETTER FOUR craft and bring their brand vision to life.”

LETTER FOUR is currently welcoming inquiries from locals looking to create unique and progressive places to call home.

Interested residents can learn more at https://www.letterfour.com/.

About LETTER FOUR:

LETTER FOUR is a full-service architecture and construction firm based in Los Angeles, California. Since its establishment in 2010, the firm has helped homeowners and businesses throughout the region design and build iconic spaces, using a straightforward, intensely collaborative process that keeps clients engaged and informed from start to finish.

About CRISPx:

CRISPx is a brand innovation agency operating out of Newport Beach, California. Founded in 1992, the agency uses the DOSE method™, which borrows a little behavioral science, to help your company evaluate your customers’ experience, then provide comprehensive marketing solutions to build your brand and grow your business by creating experiences that #evokepositivity. Get started at https://crispx.com/.

News Source: LETTER FOUR INC