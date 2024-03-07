GREAT FALLS, Va., March 7, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — William L. Kovacs, an award winning author, presents “Devolution of Power: Rolling Back the Federal State to Preserve the Republic” (ISBN: 978-1960499790), a roadmap to promote freedom in a polarized nation by unwinding a massive federal government that cannot manage the complexity it has created.



Image caption: “Devolution of Power: Rolling Back the Federal State to Preserve the Republic” by William L. Kovacs.

Author William L. Kovacs continues his commentary on reforming a federal government that has become so powerful, costly, and complex that it has separated itself from the citizens it is to serve. Unlike many books on government reform, “Devolution of Power” is not just a list of complaints that leave the reader seeking solutions.

It addresses restructuring the federal government before it collapses the nation by:

Rekindling the idea that government officials must serve as fiduciaries, not self-interested politicians.

Providing alternative mechanisms for rolling back federal power.

Outlining a restructuring plan to devolve federal power to the states.

Identifying practical options for trimming the national debt and the federal bureaucracy.

Describing the character traits needed by elected officials to restore trust in government.

Books on the devolution of power have been written about the UK, Scotland, and New Zealand. Devolution of Power is the first to address the issue in the United States.

Kovacs notes, “While devolving federal domestic powers to the states seems to be an impossible task, it is far easier to achieve than rebuilding a collapsed nation burdened with massive debt, regulatory sclerosis, continuous wars, and little concern for the average American.”

William L. Kovacs has been involved with the most complex policy issues in the nation for over four decades. He was a senior vice president at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, where he testified before Congress thirty-eight times, participated in several hundred federal rulemakings, and led numerous business coalitions on policies including regulatory reform, energy, environment, climate change, telecommunications, data quality, and government transparency.

During his service as chief counsel in the House of Representatives, he served as lead counsel on two landmark laws in one Congress: The Reorganization of the Penn Central Railroad into Conrail that preserved commerce in the U.S., and the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, the nation’s first law regulating hazardous waste. In 2019 Kovacs received the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who.

His first book, “Reform the Kakistocracy: Rule by the Least Able and Least Principled Citizens,” was awarded the 2021 Independent Press Award for Social/Political Change. He writes for numerous publications, and a compilation of over one hundred and fifty of his articles are on his website, https://www.reformthekakistocracy.com/. His second book is “The Left’s Little Red Book on Forming a New Green Republic.”

His books are found on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Amazon purchase link for his latest book, “Devolution of Power: Rolling Back the Federal State to Preserve the Republic”: https://a.co/d/0Blv71r.

