TOULOUSE, France, April 2, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Annexx is pioneering a digital revolution that’s redefining France’s rapidly growing self-storage sector in a market traditionally dominated by padlocks and metal doors. Based in Toulouse, the company has implemented an AI-powered platform that has reduced customer service response times by 40% and generated a significant 35% increase in mobile bookings since rolling out in late 2024.



Image caption: Annexx’s new self-storage facility in Cannes brings cutting-edge digital solutions to the Mediterranean coast.

This technological leap forward has not gone unnoticed. The company recently garnered FEDESSA’s 2024 European Multi-Site Operator of the Year award and the prestigious Sustainable Development Award from the French Self-Storage Chamber (CISS), solidifying its position as an industry innovator. These accolades come as Annexx expands its footprint to 27 locations across France, with two additional centers scheduled to open by Q3 2025.

AI-POWERED PLATFORM REDEFINES CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

At the heart of Annexx’s transformation lies a comprehensive digital platform integrating several cutting-edge technologies that cater to France’s increasingly tech-savvy consumer base:

An AI-driven call center capable of handling 80% of customer inquiries without human intervention, enabling 24/7 support that has reduced average resolution time

capable of handling 80% of customer inquiries without human intervention, enabling that has reduced average resolution time A feature-rich mobile application with virtual unit visualization technology that provides prospective customers with immersive 3D tours of available spaces, reaching 6,000 downloads within its first quarter on app stores

with virtual unit visualization technology that provides prospective customers with immersive 3D tours of available spaces, reaching within its first quarter on app stores Keyless access systems paired with advanced remote monitoring technology across all facilities, eliminating the need for physical keys while enhancing security through biometric verification

paired with advanced remote monitoring technology across all facilities, eliminating the need for physical keys while enhancing security through biometric verification Digital contract management that has transformed the customer onboarding experience, reducing sign-up time from 35 minutes to under 6 minutes through automated ID verification and electronic signatures

that has transformed the customer onboarding experience, reducing sign-up time from through automated ID verification and electronic signatures An AI pricing engine that analyzes over 200 market variables to predict demand patterns and calculate optimal pricing for each unit based on customer needs, location, and current occupancy rates

that analyzes over 200 market variables to predict demand patterns and calculate optimal pricing for each unit based on customer needs, location, and current occupancy rates Dynamic space management capabilities allowing clients to adjust unit size in real time through the app, a feature particularly valuable for businesses with fluctuating inventory needs

“The self-storage industry has historically lagged in digital adoption,” notes Philippe Peyrot, CEO of Annexx. “Our platform represents a fundamental shift in how customers interact with storage facilities making the experience as seamless as ordering a ride-share or food delivery. We’re not just digitizing paperwork; we’re reimagining the entire customer journey.”

The platform’s backend infrastructure leverages cloud computing and edge devices to process over 50,000 daily data points from across the company’s network, enabling predictive maintenance that has reduced facility downtime by 78% year-over-year.

FRANCE EMERGES AS EUROPE’S DIGITAL STORAGE LEADER

Annexx’s digital transformation aligns perfectly with France’s emergence as Europe’s second-largest self-storage market, now representing 15.8% of total continental capacity. According to FEDESSA’s comprehensive 2024 industry report, 67% of initial customer inquiries now come through digital channels, with mobile searches accounting for 43% of all new business.

Market analysts point to several significant macro-trends driving this growth:

Urban living spaces in French metropolitan areas have shrunk by an average of 12% over the past decade, with Paris apartments decreasing in size by nearly 18% since 2015

in French metropolitan areas have shrunk by an average of over the past decade, with Paris apartments decreasing in size by nearly 18% since 2015 E-commerce logistics requirements have expanded by 28% annually since 2022, creating unprecedented demand for flexible storage solutions that can accommodate seasonal inventory fluctuations

have expanded by since 2022, creating unprecedented demand for flexible storage solutions that can accommodate seasonal inventory fluctuations Professional mobility has increased 34% in the post-pandemic economy, with remote workers increasingly relocating to smaller cities while maintaining ties to urban centers

Tech-Enabled Sustainability Initiatives

Beyond customer experience, Annexx has integrated its digital platform as the backbone of a comprehensive sustainability strategy that includes:

Smart-building management systems that have reduced overall energy consumption by 22% across all locations through AI-optimized climate control and lighting

that have reduced overall energy consumption by across all locations through AI-optimized climate control and lighting Solar infrastructure across 11 sites targeting 2 million kWh in annual energy generation.

across 11 sites targeting in annual energy generation. Digitally optimized space planning that has enabled the rehabilitation of 386,000 square feet of former industrial brownfield sites rather than developing pristine land

B2B Integration Transforms Business Logistics

For enterprise clients, Annexx Business Services (ABS) has emerged as a game-changing solution through its integrated digital dashboard offering:

has emerged as a game-changing solution through its integrated digital dashboard offering: Real-time inventory visibility across multiple storage locations, enabling businesses to track assets with precision previously impossible in traditional storage environments

across multiple storage locations, enabling businesses to track assets with precision previously impossible in traditional storage environments Automated logistics coordination that has reduced one national retail client’s transport costs by 20% through optimized routing and delivery scheduling

that has reduced one national retail client’s transport costs by through optimized routing and delivery scheduling Real-time data analytics providing businesses with actionable insights on storage usage patterns, seasonal trends, and cost optimization opportunities

The platform has proven particularly valuable for e-commerce operations, with integration capabilities that allow direct connections to major online marketplaces and inventory management systems.

“The future of self-storage isn’t just about space, it’s about service delivery through technology,” Peyrot emphasizes. “Our platform allows businesses to treat storage as a flexible, on-demand resource rather than a fixed asset. We’re essentially creating a distributed warehouse network that can scale with our clients’ needs.”

With Europe’s self-storage market projected to grow at 6.8% annually through 2028, Annexx’s digital-first approach positions the company at the intersection of real estate, logistics, and technological innovation, an increasingly attractive sector for global investors seeking exposure to multiple growth industries simultaneously.

Website: https://www.annexx.com/

News Source: Annexx