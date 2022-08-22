DALLAS, Texas, Aug. 22, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FeverTags® LLC of Dallas, Texas has partnered with Digi International to unveil a new connected data tag that detect disease within cattle before it spreads to the herd.



Image caption: FeverTags logo.

“This is the second generation tag we’ve designed to help detect Bovine Respiratory Disease (BRD) in cattle,” explains FeverTags CEO John Greer. “BRD predominately affects feed yard cattle and can rapidly spread if it’s not caught and treated early.”

The new connected data tag collects and records animal data such as health, treatment, identification, location, and ownership chain, providing a Cattle Passport®.

“The new cloud-connected tag provides user control over temperatures thresholds, duration, notifications, and data sharing,” says Greer. “This allows feedlots to monitor and report temperature data from cattle in real-time, providing early detection of disease long before visual observance of symptoms.”

FeverTags® has six issued patents in several countries along with multiple trademarks and is the only device measuring real-time, undisturbed temperature in cattle. The tags have logged billions of datapoints in real-world use.

“Health monitoring and treatment response are critical to the future health of cattle,” continues Greer. “By using the connected data tag, you can isolate sick animals from the herd early enough to prevent disease spread, drastically reducing death loss and ensuring a reduction or even elimination of antibiotics used.”

Real-time temperature monitoring in an undisturbed state

Notification of sick animal(s) sent to various approved stakeholders

Animal is easily identified via flashing light on the tag

Tag continues to monitor after treatment to gauge effectiveness of treatment

Treatment protocol may be entered and tracked

Immediate and measurable economic returns on tag usage

For more information, email John Greer at jgreer@fevertags.com or visit https://fevertags.com/.

