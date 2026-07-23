TRACY, Calif., July 23, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Real California Milk and the Cheese Trail today announced the launch of the Discover! California Cheese Shops Guide, a new consumer resource designed to celebrate and support independent cheese shops across California while encouraging consumers to discover the exceptional variety and quality of California-made cheeses.



Image caption: Real California Milk and the Cheese Trail connects consumers with independent cheese shops throughout the Golden State.

The statewide guide features independent cheese shops that showcase California cheeses, providing consumers with an easy way to explore local destinations, meet knowledgeable cheesemongers and discover the state’s award-winning artisan and farmstead cheeses.

Developed through a partnership between Real California Milk and the Cheese Trail, the guide expands opportunities for consumers to connect with California’s vibrant cheese community and the retailers who help bring specialty cheeses to market.

“California is home to an extraordinary community of cheesemakers producing world-class cheeses that reflect the innovation, craftsmanship and agricultural heritage of our state,” said Jennifer Giambroni, Vice President of Communications for the California Milk Advisory Board. “Independent cheese shops play an essential role in helping consumers discover these exceptional products, learn the stories behind them and build connections with local food producers. The Discover! California Cheese Shops Guide is designed to make those experiences more accessible while supporting the retailers who champion California cheese every day.”

California is America’s leading dairy state and home to one of the nation’s most dynamic artisan cheese communities. More than 50 California cheesemakers produce hundreds of varieties of specialty, artisan and farmstead cheeses, earning recognition at prestigious national and international competitions. From traditional European-inspired styles to innovative new creations, California cheeses reflect the state’s diverse landscapes, cultures and commitment to quality.

The Cheese Trail was founded in 2011 by Vivien Straus to connect cheese lovers with the cheesemakers, farms and retailers behind America’s cheese culture. What began as a regional Sonoma and Marin County initiative has grown into a statewide network that helps consumers discover cheesemakers, creameries, retailers and cheese-focused experiences throughout California, with expansion efforts underway nationwide.

“Cheese shops are among the most important ambassadors for artisan cheese,” said Vivien Straus, founder of the Cheese Trail. “These retailers introduce consumers to new flavors, educate them about cheesemaking traditions and connect them directly to the people and places behind the cheese. We’re excited to partner with Real California Milk on this guide to help more people discover the incredible cheese culture that exists throughout California and to support the independent businesses that make it thrive.”

The Discover! California Cheese Shops Guide highlights destinations throughout Northern, Central and Southern California, encouraging both residents and visitors to explore local communities through cheese. The guide complements the Cheese Trail’s broader mission of connecting consumers with cheesemakers, farms and retailers while helping strengthen California’s specialty cheese economy.

Consumers can access the Discover! California Cheese Shops Guide at https://www.cheesetrail.org/product/discover-california-cheese-shops-guide.

ABOUT CMAB/REAL CALIFORNIA MILK

The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) is an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture representing California dairy farmers. The CMAB develops and implements marketing programs on behalf of the state’s dairy farmers, including the Real California Milk seal, which certifies dairy products are made with milk from California dairy farm families. Learn more at RealCaliforniaMilk.com, Facebook, YouTube, Tik Tok, Instagram and Pinterest.

ABOUT THE CHEESE TRAIL

Founded in 2011 by Vivien Straus, the Cheese Trail connects consumers with the cheesemakers, farms, retailers and experiences that make up America’s cheese culture. Originally launched as a Sonoma-Marin initiative, the Cheese Trail now serves consumers throughout California and is expanding its model nationwide. Learn more at https://www.cheesetrail.org/.

News Source: California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB)