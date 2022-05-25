COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 25, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Westerwood has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Columbus C.E.O. Magazine. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“We are honored and thrilled to be named a winner of the “Top Workplaces 2022” award by Columbus C.E.O. Magazine,” said Lisa Burkhart, Executive Director. “This is the 7th year in a row Westerwood has received this recognition and it is so meaningful to us because the list is based solely on employee feedback.”

“During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations and a sign of resiliency and strong business performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization to make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”

About Westerwood:

Westerwood, formerly Friendship Village Columbus, is a 23-acre, scenic retirement community just off the beaten path and minutes from downtown Westerville and Otterbein University. The active resident community loves lifelong learning, artistic pursuits, exercising, giving back, and connecting with nature. Westerwood is the only true nonprofit Life Care community near Westerville and offers a top-rated, full continuum of care, including a Life Care Contract to provide predictable monthly living expenses regardless of care levels needed.

Rooted in the northeast side of Columbus since 1978, this wooded oasis offers restaurant-quality dining cooked from scratch, wellness classes with a personal trainer, an art studio, a woodshop, and gardens in a friendly atmosphere where ageless spirits can indulge their curiosity. Westerwood is a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit community. It is ranked as a 2020 Choice community by the Holleran Group in recognition of an exemplary culture of resident engagement. Visit: https://www.liveatwesterwood.org/

About Energage:

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

