HILLSBORO, Texas, March 3, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Divine Home Care Services announced today that it has received the 2021 Best of Home Care® – Provider of Choice Award from Home Care Pulse. These awards are granted only to the top-ranking home care providers, based on client satisfaction scores gathered by Home Care Pulse. DIVINE also earned the award in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and is now ranked among a small handful of home care providers across the country who have proven their ability to provide the highest quality care to clients.

“We want to congratulate Divine Home Care Services on receiving the Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice Award,” says Erik Madsen, CEO of Home Care Pulse. “Since these awards are based on real, unfiltered feedback from clients, DIVINE has proven their dedication to providing a great work environment and solid training to employees, while maintaining their focus on client and caregiver satisfaction.”

“We are honored by this recognition” says Claudia Berdegue, principal at DIVINE, “it is a true testimony to the professionalism and commitment of our wonderful team of caregivers.”

Based in Hillsboro, Divine Home Care Services is an independent home care agency providing personal assistance, Alzheimer’s care, and household services to clients in the comfort of their own homes. DIVINE operates throughout Central Texas since 2012.

Home Care Pulse is the industry’s leading firm in satisfaction research, quality assurance. On behalf of home care businesses across North America, Home Care Pulse gathers unbiased satisfaction ratings from clients and detailed feedback to ensure the best in-home care possible can be provided.

Learn more: https://divinehomecareservices.com/

News Source: Divine Home Care Services