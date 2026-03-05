LOS ANGELES, Calif., March 5, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood announced today a major sustainability milestone: the 2027 Oscars ceremony and all other events and concerts starting in 2027, will be supported by on-site renewable energy and related infrastructure, marking a significant leap towards reducing the environmental footprint of one of the world’s most recognized venues. A similar project is expected at a later date at the TCL Chinese Theatre.



Image caption: Dolby THEATRE logo.

The Solar and Storage deployment will support multiple operations spanning both the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre and the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with future plans to also power the entire Ovation mall and attached Loews Hollywood Hotel.

The initiative includes the installation of advanced solar photovoltaic systems and battery energy storage designed to supply locally generated renewable power and enhance energy resilience during major live broadcasts.

“As a global cultural institution, the owners of The Dolby Theatre and the TCL Chinese Theatre, the importance of responsible leadership,” said a representative of the owners. “Transitioning our flagship events, which also include The Espy Awards, PaleyFest, iHeart Radio Awards and more, toward on-site renewable energy reflects our long-term commitment to sustainability and innovation.”

Visionary Hollywood producer and real estate developer Elie Samaha and his investors made the announcement to reflect a lifelong commitment to renewables. “We’ve been working on this for years now and it’s finally coming together; we will implement these technologies across multiple locations in Hollywood and also in our Theater Box complex in San Diego. It’s time for the entertainment and hospitality industries to adopt renewable energy in all of its flagship events.”

INFRASTRUCTURE OVERVIEW

The multi-site clean energy deployment will include:

High-efficiency solar photovoltaic installations

Battery energy storage systems to manage peak demand and support load stability.

Integrated controls to optimize energy use during high-demand live production events

The systems are designed to reduce reliance on grid electricity during peak operations while providing long-term operational resilience for the venues.

To deliver the infrastructure, theatre ownership selected Zero Impact Solutions, a California-based clean energy integrator specializing in commercial-scale solar and battery energy storage systems.

“Large-scale live events require reliability and precision engineering,” said a spokesperson for Zero Impact Solutions. “Our role is to design and deploy distributed energy systems capable of supporting mission-critical operations while advancing long-term sustainability goals.”

A MODEL FOR SUSTAINABLE LIVE EVENTS

Live global broadcasts require significant electrical demand for lighting, production, broadcasting, and audience operations. Integrating solar generation with on-site battery storage creates a scalable model for reducing event-related emissions while maintaining performance standards expected by international audiences.

The battery energy storage component of the project is expected to qualify under California’s Self-Generation Incentive Program, supporting the state’s broader strategy to accelerate distributed energy resources.

Dolby’s transition toward renewable infrastructure reflects a growing movement across the entertainment industry to reduce environmental impact while preserving operational excellence.

LONG-TERM VISION

Beyond the 2027 worldwide special events, the clean energy systems will remain in place to serve the venues year-round, reinforcing long-term sustainability objectives and strengthening energy resilience within Hollywood’s entertainment district.

Additional details regarding project milestones and completion timelines will be announced as development progresses.

ABOUT ZERO IMPACT SOLUTIONS

Zero Impact Solutions is a California-based clean energy infrastructure company specializing in the engineering, procurement, and construction of integrated EV Charging, solar and battery energy storage systems for commercial and institutional clients.

ABOUT THE DOLBY THEATRE

One of the world’s premier entertainment venues, Dolby Theatre Hollywood, which turns 25 years-old in 2026, has hosted a range of notable international television specials and award events including NBC/Peacock networks’ first of its kind “Wicked: For Good” special November 6, featuring stars of the original movie, The Academy Awards, ABC’s Kelly & Mark ‘After Oscars Special’, the American Idol finals, AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards to Francis Ford Coppola, Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, George Lucas and others, ESPN’s ESPY Awards, the BET Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, K-pop’s “MAMA” Awards, PaleyFest, Clio Awards, Netflix is a Joke Festival, America’s Got Talent and the Daytime Emmy Awards.

Many legendary artists, including Alicia Keys, Celine Dion, Elvis Costello, Barry Manilow, Stevie Wonder, Harry Connick, Jr., Melissa Etheridge, Dixie Chicks, Tyler Perry, and Louis C.K., Hillary Clinton book tour with Maria Shriver, and a host of touring productions, from “Dancing With The Stars Live” to “Annie,” “Hairspray,” “Tootsie” and “Rent,” have been featured on the Dolby stage.

The Dolby Theatre also hosts a number of movie premieres, from Timothee Chalamet’s “A Complete Unknown” to Disney’s “Mufasa,” featuring Beyonce.

The recent ELDEN RING Symphonic Adventure merged music with game footage and the Dolby Theatre features typically sold-out viewing concerts that combine full-blown live orchestral presentations with beloved feature films including anime. Selected examples, Sonic Symphony, Attack on Titan, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Spiderman: Across the SpiderVerse, One Piece Music Symphony, Evangelion and Blade Runner Live.

Guided theatre tours are offered daily (with production and performance schedule exceptions). Please refer to the Tour Schedule for availability. The walking tour offers visitors architectural and historical highlights of the world-renowned venue and has received top reviews from visitors.

Learn more: https://dolbytheatre.com/tours/schedule-and-tickets/

ABOUT THE TCL CHINESE THEATRE

A must-see attraction for worldwide visitors to Hollywood, The TCL Chinese Theatre, which opened in the silent movie era as Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, is entering its 99th year as the world’s most famous movie palace with a flagship IMAX® Theatre, Hollywood’s first…and the world’s biggest!

Along with Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood, The TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX® is among Los Angeles’ top five tourist attractions and one of the top #20 in the world.

Three Oscar® ceremonies, in 1944, 1945 and 1946, were held at the TCL Chinese. A great number of the 300-plus stars honored in handprint ceremonies are Oscar® winners. Hollywood luminaries Jessica Chastain, Robert De Niro, Vin Diesel, Francis Ford Coppola and Dwayne Johnson, the “Twilight” stars, Robert Duvall, Kim Novak, the late Peter O’Toole, Helen Mirren, Sandra Bullock, Jerry Lewis, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling have all put their handprints and footprints in the legendary forecourt, as did director Quentin Tarantino and two-time Oscar® winners Jennifer Lawrence and Jane Fonda and even MGM’s “Leo the Lion” for the studio’s 90th.

The acclaimed movie palace hosts over 40 red carpet film premieres and since it opened it has hosted numerous legendary premieres, including those for internationally acclaimed film franchises, such as “Star Wars” and “Harry Potter.”

News Source: TCL Chinese Theatre