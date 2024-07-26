FREMONT, Neb., July 26, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Today, Expono Books announced the release of “Idiot. Loser. Fraud. An Illustrated Guide to Donald Trump” (ISBN: 979-8332690723) by Tom Praddlun. “There will soon be a new Democratic nominee, but the Republican threat remains. Dishonest, hypocritical, racist, stupid and a convicted felon, Trump is still the Republican candidate,” says the author.



Image caption: “Idiot. Loser. Fraud. An Illustrated Guide to Donald Trump” by Tom Praddlun.

Kirkus Reviews calls it, “A devastating survey of Trump’s worst qualities.”

Research shows that many Independents and Republicans are unaware of Trump’s lies, crimes and obvious cognitive impairment because they get their news through right wing news sources that suppress negative stories about him [*see note 1].

People also tend to forget the litany of stupid things he has said simply because there are so many.

“Idiot. Loser. Fraud.” provides the full picture in one place:

Over 100 color photos

50 pages of sources

25 chapters including: Mexico Will Pay For It, I’m the Least Racist Person You’ll Ever Meet, The Best People, Locker Room Talk, Crime of the Century, Bone Spurs, etc.

Debunks all major election fraud conspiracy theories

Proves Trump is “not fit to run a gas station.”

Now available on Amazon. Ebook and paperback.

Amazon: https://a.co/d/hkhUt5q

Kirkus Reviews: https://www.kirkusreviews.com/book-reviews/tom-praddlun/idiot-loser-fraud-an-illustrated-guide-to-donald-trump/

More information (website under construction): https://exponobooks.com/

CITATIONS:

*[Note 1] Washington Post, Feb. 2, 2024: https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2024/02/02/most-republicans-arent-aware-trumps-various-legal-issues/

